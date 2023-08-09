Robert Finnegan’s housing situation, as he recounted it in a recent letter to the editor, is not unlike many others in Kingsport and across the region. A disabled veteran living on Social Security, he has been renting a Kingsport apartment for 12 years.
Finnegan wrote us that “recently my apartment complex sold the townhouse portion to a new owner based in New York. They began remodeling the empties and never communicated their actual intentions to anyone. In July we were all given notices to vacate the premises in 60 days. Other tenants have families, small children and are also on fixed incomes. They all are working hard to make themselves a home, and this was our home. This was a community and they took it away.
“They claim they are not really evicting us because we have a choice. The choice is to either be homeless or to transfer to a newly remodeled unit. The newly remodeled units, however, are over twice what the old rent was ... we would be treated as new applicants required to have an income three times the rent as well as paying an application fee. They know none of the current residents they are forcing out can meet those requirements.”
“Where are we all to go?” Finnegan asks.
Section 8 is the federal government’s housing voucher program for assisting low-income families, the disabled and the elderly with housing. Qualified participants choose housing that meets the requirements of the program and receive housing vouchers to help pay the rent. The program is administered locally by public housing agencies such as the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
KHRA administers Section 8 housing communities at various locations around Kingsport including Reedy Pointe, Green Valley Manor, Hillside Pointe, Magnolia Pointe, Riverview, Charlemont Place and Holston Terrace. An eighth, Kendrick Pointe, is under construction with 14 units. And KHRA has arrangements with landlords for properties throughout the city.
The U.S. Census Bureau says Kingsport has about 24,600 households and a poverty level of about 20%, which means some 4,000 households are at or near the poverty level. That doesn’t necessarily make them eligible for housing vouchers, but in total, KHRA has but some 500 housing units available. Clearly, Finnegan’s options are limited.
KHRA has been working hard to meet demand for low-income housing, but its largest project remains on hold. Five years ago the city demolished Lee Apartments, a Section 8 complex of 128 units, to be replaced by what will be called The Grove at Poplardale. It continues to be stalled due to lack of low-income housing tax credit funding.
KHRA officials have said tax credit applications are more difficult to get approved because the available credits have shrunk in the post-COVID pandemic conditions, which include higher materials costs and higher bids and costs overall for such projects. That means money for what would have been future projects has been shifted back to already-awarded projects, which face higher costs than anticipated.
As with the Riverview redevelopment, The Grove is to be a mixture of townhouse, quad units and single-family units — when it gets built, which won’t be in time for Mr. Finnegan.