Sam Edwards, deputy director of the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, looks over some paperwork at the KHRA headquarters at 906 E. Sevier Ave.

Robert Finnegan’s housing situation, as he recounted it in a recent letter to the editor, is not unlike many others in Kingsport and across the region. A disabled veteran living on Social Security, he has been renting a Kingsport apartment for 12 years.

Finnegan wrote us that “recently my apartment complex sold the townhouse portion to a new owner based in New York. They began remodeling the empties and never communicated their actual intentions to anyone. In July we were all given notices to vacate the premises in 60 days. Other tenants have families, small children and are also on fixed incomes. They all are working hard to make themselves a home, and this was our home. This was a community and they took it away.

