Something horrible is going to happen this summer to Kingsport area devotees of one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America. Chick-fil-A on Stone Drive is going to close.
It won’t be just for a weekend, or even a month. They’re going to tear it down, right to removing the pavement and cutting down the trees. Then, they’re going to build it all over again just to move it a few yards to gain space in the drive-thru area where people now pull up to get their order.
How long will it take? Answer: As long as it takes. When will it happen? Answer: When it happens.
“The location will likely close later this year and will reopen once construction is complete,” says Chick-fil-A.
We think that if the company asked, its Kingsport-area customers would vote not for perhaps quicker service at the only Chick-fil-A in Kingsport, but for another restaurant. You can tell when it’s Sunday on Stone Drive in Kingsport. The long line of cars waiting to enter the restaurant isn’t there because it’s not open on Sundays.
Chick-fil-A does a remarkable job moving customers through, and those customers seem willing to wait for it.
Why won’t Chick-fil-A just build another restaurant to take some of the load off Stone Drive? After all, there are two in Johnson City. You have to understand how Chick-fil-A operates, and it’s not like other chain restaurants.
Matthew McCreary is the associate editor for contributed content at Entrepreneur.com. He wrote that QSR Magazine released a report that the average Chick-fil-A makes about $4.4 million in sales per year — $1.7 million more than the next best restaurant, Whataburger. In fact, Chick-fil-A makes more per restaurant than McDonald’s, Subway and Starbucks combined, even while being closed every Sunday, according to McCreary’s piece.
“Nor does it call people who run its restaurants ‘franchisees,’” writes McCreary. “Instead, they’re called operators, which helps signify their role in the company. According to AOL, and this is hugely important, operators do not own or receive any equity in their businesses. The company picks the restaurant’s location, and then owns the restaurant. Franchisees cannot sell their locations or pass them on to the next generation. Nor can they open multiple locations, which can limit franchisees’ potential profits.”
According to the demolition plans given to the city, almost everything on the premises will be removed. The plans call for the demolition to occur over a period of two months. The plans do not, however, disclose when the restaurant may close or reopen.
Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, who monitor East Stone Drive, said they have had limited contact with the restaurant chain because the project is classified as a remodeling. City officials also said they have had limited contact.
All this, just to improve the traffic flow into and out of its property, said Kingsport Planning Director Ken Weems. It’s appreciated.
So would be another location.