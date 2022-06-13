Very few folks have gone eight years without a raise in income. Even Social Security recipients are receiving more than they did in 2014. But that’s how long the city of Kingsport has gone without an increase in its primary source of revenue, property taxes, which support about half the city’s operating budget.
Since prices of everything have gone up especially over the past year, sales tax revenue has increased. But that provides just 22% of the city’s revenue.
When families are being hard hit by inflation, the last thing they need is a property tax hike. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the end of the first quarter was 8.5%, with energy prices increasing 32%, food prices 9.4%, and prices for shelter 5%. Gasoline is out of sight with a ceiling nowhere close.
But the city is also suffering. It hasn’t raised property taxes since 2014, and it cannot go another year without doing so. Fortunately, it’s not asking for much. A 12 cent increase would raise the city’s property tax rate from $1.87 to $1.99 per $100 of assessed value. If you live in a home valued at $250,000, a 12 cent increase in the property tax rate will cost you $6.25 a month. That’s less than a pound of bacon, on sale.
Nonetheless, some readers have offered suggestions in letters to the editor. One wrote that instead of raising the property tax and water rates that the city could forgo construction of the Kingsport Area Transit System garage and “exercise some will” and “find” the remaining monies.
Mayor Pat Shull responds that the city transit system is funded mainly (80%) by the federal government. “While total funding can vary annually, on average our system is a $3 million program of which Kingsport provides around 10%.”
Would the writer actually forgo over $5 million from other sources and not build the garage?
“Considering the way the system works it provides an essential service to needful Kingsport citizens without unduly tasking the city budget. Plus, a garage will obviously help us maintain and preserve the fleet,” said the mayor. “KATS ridership has continued to grow over the last many years and the service enables many citizens to get to essential appointments, perform shopping, etc. who would otherwise not have needed transportation.”
As to “finding” money in the budget, unlike many households the city does not have discretionary income. In short, significant cuts to the budget can only be achieved in this inflationary environment by a reduction in services.
Kingsport officials said the increase is needed because inflation and a tight job market have hit the city hard. The city has 42 open positions, and officials have said it has been hard to keep employees as they leave for better-paying jobs.
Alderman James Phillips has said he does not like the idea of raising taxes, but at this point it is necessary. “I’m all for making sure we pay our employees,” he said. “I’m for taking care of them.”
The tax increase was approved on first reading June 7. If it doesn’t take effect, it could mean more talent will leave for other cities.
Several aldermen also stressed that in the past few weeks Johnson City and Bristol have also had to raise fees or taxes as they face increased pressures.
“Every city is in the same ship,” Alderwoman Betsy Cooper said. “We had to do something.”
“I think it’s necessary,” Vice Mayor Colette George said. “I think it accomplishes what needs to be accomplished.”
Nobody wants to raises taxes. But the city has a choice: Raise taxes to retain staff and services, or cut back on services. Cutting services is when the real howling would begin.