As we reported in our annual Progress Edition, Kingsport’s population is booming. But can that growth be sustained? Last year, an average of two families per day moved to Kingsport, a total of 818 from every state but two. Last month, 36 families from 17 states arrived, and as they do so they need housing. As of last fall, some 2,500 housing units were in some stage of development in the city.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved the Shipp Springs area annexation, which will result in 500 more housing units.
What’s attracting these folks? Mainly, a sustained effort to promote the city that was developed more than 20 years ago when an economic summit warned of the region’s impending status as a “rust belt” unless something changed.
City leaders were encouraged by a nationally recognized expert to diversify their nontraditional economic development efforts because more than one-third of all jobs were in the manufacturing sector. So they doubled down on new initiatives like workforce development, small business, entrepreneurship, conventions, sports tourism, redevelopment of downtown and commercial districts. Then they began marketing the benefits of living here via “Move to Kingsport.”
The 2020 Census revealed that 25 of 31 counties in the Appalachian Highlands region of Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina lost population.
But Kingsport was an exception. For a region to remain economically viable, a population growth of 5% to 10%, per decade, is required.
Kingsport grew 15%, while Sullivan County only grew by just under 1% and Hawkins County declined slightly.
The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com named Johnson City and Kingsport-Bristol to its top emerging markets list — a recognition that was not even on the radar in 1999.
So where are they coming from? Twelve percent of all Kingsport newcomers came from California, while 7% came from Florida. North Carolina follows.
Since California and Florida are not contiguous states, these moves were the result of research and deliberation, and the beneficiary wasn’t just the city of Kingsport, since 30% moved to locations outside the city limits.
But as retired city manager Jeff Fleming, who now serves as Move to Kingsport relocation manager, warns, “Residential relocation is totally dependent on the availability of housing. And housing is dependent on the availability of infrastructure and land. With changes to Tennessee’s annexation laws, something’s got to give if our region is to grow sustainably.”
Fleming says, “Infill redevelopment and higher density will be more important than ever, but it cannot sustain the region. The cities and counties need to have a conversation about housing growth — or lack thereof. Our collective futures depend on it.”
Kingsport is doing well financially, and sales tax growth continues to exceed expectations. But more than half of its revenue comes from property taxes, and if that is to continue, a new economic summit is in order.