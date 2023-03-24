MoveToKingsport

As we reported in our annual Progress Edition, Kingsport’s population is booming. But can that growth be sustained? Last year, an average of two families per day moved to Kingsport, a total of 818 from every state but two. Last month, 36 families from 17 states arrived, and as they do so they need housing. As of last fall, some 2,500 housing units were in some stage of development in the city.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved the Shipp Springs area annexation, which will result in 500 more housing units.

