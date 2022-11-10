As work begins on rebuilding Main Street from East Sullivan Street to Clay Street, Kingsport has expanded its Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres to attract new investment by making tax increment financing (TIF) available as a carrot to lure developers.
The Main Street Rebuild project aims to improve and beautify one of the major gateways into downtown Kingsport. The two-year project involves completely tearing up the street, replacing soil and other fillers, and redoing sewer and water lines. Work will be performed one block at a time to minimize traffic congestion and business disruption.
The city also is moving forward with construction documents and specifications for a major renovation of the Kings-port Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring.
The redevelopment expansion, an area along Center Street from Wilcox Drive to the south and to Sullivan Street to the north, is eligible for TIF to allow some tax money generated by new developments to be used to retire developer costs. That, in turn, could spur redevelopment but not force it without the consent of owners, economic development specialist Steven Bower and other city officials said.
“This has been considered a gateway to your downtown,” City Manager Chris McCartt told the seven-member Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In addition, it approximates the downtown facade grant boundaries. Mayor Pat Shull and Alderman James Phillips said making the properties in the expansion zone eligible for TIF won’t force redevelopment. However, they said it is a tool that helped spur the development of the West Gate residential development on the old Walmart Stonegate site near U.S. Highway 11-W and Interstate 26 and the old Kingsport Mall, now the East Stone Commons near the intersection of Stone Drive and Eastman Road.
McCartt said the benefit to more than 20 residential properties along the proposed downtown expansion in the Model City would make such properties more attractive for purchase and redevelopment. Existing commercial property owners could reap the same benefit or decide to use TIF to redevelop the land themselves.
“We’re not kicking anybody out of the houses,” Shull said, with McCartt adding, “It’s really up to the property owners.”
Shull said it has nothing to do with eminent domain — the public taking and paying for private land for public use.
The downtown district is one of seven in the city, representing about 917 acres, not counting the proposed 24-acre addition. The others are 118 acres in the Lynn Garden area, which may be expanded before year’s end; 67 acres of Riverwalk; 49 acres at the Stonegate Plaza; 58 acres at the old Kingsport Mall; 42 acres at the Green Acres area; and 67 acres at Riverbend behind the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
As for the library project, a proposed agreement with Cain Rash West Architects would cost $246,000 and result in a bid-ready project in the spring, with the estimated $5.3 million in renovations to start in earnest in late spring, McCartt said. A temporary facility would provide selected services to allow the renovation, which Shull said has widespread support. Funding is to come from the American Rescue Plan Act, part of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief money. The board also reviewed a proposed purchase award with a net price of $1.79 million for a 100-foot ladder fire truck to replace one to be declared surplus and sold.
These are among foundational steps to encourage the continued development of the downtown section, which has seen a revival over the past decade.