Proposed Downtown Redevelopment District Expansion
As work begins on rebuilding Main Street from East Sullivan Street to Clay Street, Kingsport has expanded its Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres to attract new investment by making tax increment financing (TIF) available as a carrot to lure developers.

The Main Street Rebuild project aims to improve and beautify one of the major gateways into downtown Kingsport. The two-year project involves completely tearing up the street, replacing soil and other fillers, and redoing sewer and water lines. Work will be performed one block at a time to minimize traffic congestion and business disruption.

