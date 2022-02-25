During the late 1970s, public dissatisfaction with Kingsport’s management and direction resulted in a petition calling for a change in the city charter to provide for a popularly elected mayor. The first campaign in 1979 pitted four candidates, the winner being businessman and community leader Gardner Hammond.
Mayor Hammond set to work addressing public discontent with the city’s progress. He created a long-range planning committee that in 1980 studied the question of why Kingsport had been stagnant in recent years. According to Margaret Ripley Wolfe’s book, “Kingsport, Tennessee: A Planned American City,” “the committee concluded that it was because of a lack of leadership.”
“While noting that ‘Kingsport abounds with leadership talent,’ the committee acknowledged that the challenge was ‘how to bring the talent into the mainstream of community activity and create an environment that will challenge leaders to function freely and creatively.’ The committee called for the establishment of a formal leadership training program and passed the responsibility for implementing it to the Greater Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce,” Wolfe wrote.
Thus was born Leadership Kingsport. Progressive leadership followed, and Kingsport began to turn around.
The city’s progress over the past four decades has been informed and steadfast, growing a population of 32,000 in 1980 to 55,000 today and building the foundation for continued development.
That reversal in fortune began with Mayor Hammond, who left us Feb. 16 at age 87.
Hammond was Dobyns-Bennett student body president, an Eagle Scout and a Vanderbilt graduate with an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. At the Kingsport Foundry and Manufacturing Corp., he was an owner and chief financial officer for more than 40 years. He was a man who loved his family, his church and his city.
At First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Hammond was instrumental in creating the first Leadership Academy and served as its first chairman.
As president of the Kingsport Jaycees, he played a central role in establishing the Kingsport Center for Opportunity. He was a member of the board of the American Red Cross and the chamber of commerce.
He was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was president of Ridgefields Country Club, chairman of the Kingsport Recreation Advisory Committee, an alderman and then mayor who gave of himself to Kingsport as much as did any other, “the most kind and gentle man that I knew as a teenager,” commented Christy Bracy.
As our first elected mayor, “He served well, was a forward- thinking leader and provided leadership for many improvements to our community,” said former Mayor Jeanette Blazier.
“Gardner was an exceptional mayor of Kingsport ... his leadership will be remembered and missed,” noted Nick Grabar, founder and president at Grabar & Associates.
Kingsport owes much to Gardner Hammond, and we join his many friends and family in mourning his passing.