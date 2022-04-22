Kingsport is moving east — with road paving that is. In a perfect world all city streets could be repaired and repaved at once, but with about 500 miles of streets, that’s impossible.
The best approach, the one Kingsport uses, is to start with neighborhoods where streets are in the worst condition. To that end, for the past several years Kingsport has been repaving the city’s west side and now is patching concrete streets in that area. Up next is Lynn Garden Drive. That work will be underway through May, so please be mindful of roadwork and workers as you pass through that part of town.
With residents complaining for years about the condition of the city’s streets, Mayor Pat Shull promised an increased effort using a data-driven approach. Through the use of a specialized vehicle, all of Kingsport’s roads were scanned in 2016 and ranked from 0 to 100 based on condition.
This assessment found that the citywide average Pavement Condition Index (PCI) was 60.65. A second assessment done this past fall found the PCI to be 67.88. The ultimate goal is to reach a PCI of 70. That led to a program called Pave Kingsport, which began in 2017.
The city has budgeted $2 million to $3 million a year on street resurfacing, which amounts to 17 to 21 miles of city roads being repaved every year. In addition to city-funded paving, nearly $10 million in state funds was allocated last year for the repaving of 16 miles of state highways throughout the city.
Kingsport set a goal of increasing its PCI by five points from 2016 to 2021. According to the latest assessment, the PCI increased by more than seven points
“We grew the percentage of roads in good shape and shrunk the percentage of roads in bad shape,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said. “We’ve not corrected all of the roads in Kingsport, but we have good data that says we’re on the proper path.”
City crews as well as Pavewell Paving Company are now working on the Lynn Garden neighborhood. The paving work involves nine miles of streets on the eastern side of Lynn Garden Drive. Pavewell will resurface Virginia Street, Mullins Street, Kyle Street, Walker Street, Goal Street and Clark Circle through the use of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
City work crews will resurface the remaining streets in that area, working through the summer. Detour signs will be in place at various locations during construction. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling near this area and use alternate routes when possible.
Kingsport continues to make street resurfacing a high priority this year while working under a sustainable program where city-owned streets are paved every 20 to 25 years. You may learn more about the program and see a map with pavement area rankings for neighborhoods at pavekingsport.com. Up next will be the area between Skyland Drive and John B. Dennis.