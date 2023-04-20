Repaving

A pothole is shown among crumbling pavement on Linville Street in the Fairacres neighborhood. The city plans to conduct repaving in the area by fall, but crews will tackle neighborhoods between Memorial Boulevard and Fort Henry Drive first, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said.

An April 16 letter to the editor began, “I read in this very newspaper that the city of Kingsport is in great financial condition and that tax revenues are at record levels.” It continued, “This is all good news. So how about this, city of Kingsport — PAVE OUR ROADS!”

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, champion of street repaving for years, must have felt somewhat bewildered in reading it since Kingsport has resurfaced roughly 20 miles of streets every year since 2017.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you