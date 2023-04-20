A pothole is shown among crumbling pavement on Linville Street in the Fairacres neighborhood. The city plans to conduct repaving in the area by fall, but crews will tackle neighborhoods between Memorial Boulevard and Fort Henry Drive first, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said.
An April 16 letter to the editor began, “I read in this very newspaper that the city of Kingsport is in great financial condition and that tax revenues are at record levels.” It continued, “This is all good news. So how about this, city of Kingsport — PAVE OUR ROADS!”
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, champion of street repaving for years, must have felt somewhat bewildered in reading it since Kingsport has resurfaced roughly 20 miles of streets every year since 2017.
Shull campaigned for mayor on a platform of fixing city streets, and for the past seven years, Kingsport has used a data-driven approach to do just that, and has expended millions of dollars essentially making up for lost time.
Indeed, the city failed in years past to keep up with street resurfacing but refocused on that priority in ranking all city streets from 0 to 100 based on condition, creating an annual paving plan where the lowest-ranked streets are given priority.
First up was West View Park, followed by Lynn Garden. In 2021, more than $12 million in repaving work took place. Last year, contractors performed nearly 20 miles of street resurfacing while the city did an additional 10 miles. That’s an incredible amount of work in a single year.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds recently gave an update to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on the city’s paving program and the work scheduled to take place later this year.
This past fall, contractors paved nearly half of the Cliffside neighborhood, including Cliffside Road, Atoka Lane, Hull Drive and Crest Road. The remaining 10 miles of streets within the neighborhood, such as Thorton, Stratford, Parkcliff, Wesley and Skyland, are scheduled to be repaved by the end of this year.
Kingsport also hopes to begin repaving in Fairacres — the next neighborhood on the list — by the end of the year. Smaller paving projects on tap for 2023 include portions of Edens View Road, Coventry Wynde Road, John Gaines Boulevard, Caintuck Road, Exchange Court and Susan Cook Place.
If you drive around the city, it’s all but impossible to not notice all the work that’s been done.
Would that all city streets could be repaired and repaved at once, but with about 500 miles of streets at an average cost of $1 million a mile, that’s not possible.
The Tennessee Depart-ment of Transportation oversees the repair and paving of state highways and federal interstates within Kingsport’s borders, including Stone Drive, Fort Henry Drive, Center Street, Lynn Garden Drive and the John B. Dennis Highway.
That site will brief you on what’s currently being paved, while providing monthly updates to the paving schedule.
It also presents answers to such questions as: what streets have been paved since the start of the sustainable paving plan in 2016, when will my street be paved, and what is the pavement condition index, among others.