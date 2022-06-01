As summer approaches, Kingsport is beginning work on a new park and finishing its plan on another, both exciting projects that will expand recreational opportunities for residents.
The city will soon begin construction of Riverbend Park, a nearly $1 million project occupying 24 acres behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The park will stretch from Riverbend Drive to Wesley Road along the South Fork of the Holston River, with the first phase to include a half-mile walking trail along the river, fishing pier and emergency access to the park.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is funding and working with the city to improve the existing parking area at the end of Wesley Road, including ADA parking.
This project was planned seven years ago when the Villas at River Bend apartment complex donated the land to the city. The city then built a road to the property and installed traffic control. The park will be done in phases over a 5-10 year period. Conceptual drawings show the park having about 2,646 feet of riverbank access with gateway entrances at both ends of the trail.
Conceptual drawings have shown the park with various play areas, pavilions, restrooms, benches, scenic spots and interpretive signs spaced at various locations along the river. City officials said the first phase of the project should be completed by the end of the year.
Farther downriver at Miracle Field Park, which accommodates special-needs children and young adults, the state is kicking in $250,000 to help fund the last of the park’s needs, said Jud Teague, executive director of Visit Kingsport. Teague has spearheaded the construction of the park from the start, motivated by his own son, Nicholas, who has Down syndrome.
In 2020, the first portion of the $2.56 million park opened, which included a baseball field, a pavilion, an all-accessible playground and “Homer” the mascot statue at the entrance. New additions will include a soccer field and a pedal park, Teague said. The soccer field will be built with the same sort of specifications as the Miracle Field, and the pedal park will provide children a safe place to learn how to ride a bicycle on soft turf.
Recently, it was named Project of the Year by Tennessee Public Works.
The city is also planning to reestablish a recycling drop-off site at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium later this year. At the same time, it plans to create a new full-service drop-off site on Industry Drive where not only recyclable materials will be accepted, but household and yard waste would be as well.
As residents take advantage of the many park and recreational activities in Kingsport, the city continues to work on improving and expanding them. Its work is appreciated by the thousands who enjoy existing and new offerings.