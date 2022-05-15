Availability of resources influences how residents plan their activities. In Kingsport, that means Greenbelt users are active outdoors throughout the year, while the signal for warmer weather is the opening of the Kingsport Farmers Market.
As with its unofficial launch, the Farmers Market grand opening May 7 attracted a steady crowd from 7 a.m. to well after noon. Manager Kristie Leonard said she was a bit surprised, but happily so, with such a large turnout of vendors and customers. The interior market offered fresh produce, fresh eggs, and locally produced beef and baked goods, craftwork and fresh-brewed coffee. Outside were found vegetable plantings and hanging baskets already in bloom.
Opening day also featured music by Mike Milhorn and friends and a variety of activities including Dobyns-Bennett High School agriculture students and Keep Kingsport Beautiful volunteers helping the first 100 kids at the market transplant tomato plant seedlings to take home. Volunteers also shared information on pollinator plants for the garden.
The market is open Saturdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the fall. Once a month, the market partners with Visit Kingsport to bring you special evening hours along with a bluegrass concert. Visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org to learn the dates.
As for the Greenbelt, it’s always open, and the city has already been at work this year removing dead trees and adding new ones along the section that runs from Lynn Garden Drive, underneath East Center Street to behind the old Cloud Park.
“The whole point of the work was to spruce up that general area of the Greenbelt,” said Lewis Bausell, leisure services maintenance manager for the city. “And we’re looking at doing a few other things like adding a light to the Center Street bridge and planting some trees and shrubs here and there later this year.”
The bridge is a small pedestrian bridge that crosses Reedy Creek and is located roughly at the corner of East Center and Lynn Garden Drive. The bridge was recently closed so Thomas Construction could repair the foundation.
The Kingsport Greenbelt is a 10-mile walking and biking trail that stretches from one end of the city to the other — from Riverfront Park to Exchange Place. The trail connects to neighborhoods, parks, schools and the downtown area, and every year thousands of people — from causal walkers to families to bicycling enthusiasts — use the Greenbelt from dawn to dusk.
For more than 30 years, Kingsport has worked to develop, expand and improve the trail in an effort to help people connect with nature while at the same time become healthier through increased physical activity. This year alone, Kingsport is investing more than $200,000 in Greenbelt maintenance projects.
“The Greenbelt is one of the crown jewels of the city of Kingsport and one we take great pride in,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Borders. “We constantly ask ourselves what we can be doing to provide a better experience for our users, and we believe this project is an area we had an opportunity to better that experience.”
We are fortunate that these activities, along with many others, including downtown concerts and Fun Fest, contribute to keeping Kingsport an exciting place to be year round.