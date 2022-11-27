112722lynngardenjpg

With work underway on improving Kingsport’s Main Street corridor, the city is turning its attention to another in need of attention. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area.

“This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.

