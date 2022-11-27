With work underway on improving Kingsport’s Main Street corridor, the city is turning its attention to another in need of attention. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area.
“This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
Look at a city map, and other than the interstates, you’ll see two main entrances to the city from Virginia. They are State Route 36, otherwise known as Lynn Garden Drive, and State Route 93, which is Wadlow Gap Road.
There are more than a dozen websites associated with Kingsport, and one of them, ThisIsKingsport.com, says “Lynn Garden residents are proud of their neighborhood and display much civic and community spirit. Neighbors are friendly and take great care in maintaining their gardens. There are many sports fields for youngsters and gathering areas for adults. Small, yet charming, apartment buildings mix with older, well-established homes in this neighborhood making it equally welcoming to families and singles.”
Sounds idyllic. But there’s another side to Lynn Garden Drive. It’s a high-crime area, and city residents have a negative view of it. Comments on the story of this new partnership posted on Facebook’s KingsportLivesMatter page reflect that.
Wrote one poster, “The drug infested apartments need to be torn down. And put more law enforcement in there to clean up the druggies. If you want to get a show, drive through. I’m sure you will see someone dancing in the road. And it is scary. I was picking food up ... and someone got shot on other side of building while I was waiting.”
Other comments: “Lynn Garden gonna get car washes. That’s their idea of development.” And, “yeah good luck. Get rid of all the drug dealers and dope heads. That would be a great start (but) I do believe it’s a lost cause.”
It’s only a lost cause if residents of that section make it one. Most, we believe, want the best for their neighborhood and their property.
“This will allow property owners to see what their property can do if they have a desire to redevelop,” said McCartt.
The city will enter into an agreement with Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, a nonprofit created by the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority and private citizens. The first part of the study will be looking at obtaining data, and over the next several months there will be community meetings to get citizen input, McCartt said.
The study will take a look at present streetscaping, possible infill housing and possible commercial development in the area. The whole study will be citizen- led. “I’m excited about this,” McCartt said. “It’s something we’ve been looking at for quite some time.”
We’ll be hearing more from the city as this opportunity develops, but we feel confident the Lynn Garden community as a whole will welcome it, be very involved in it, and see it to success.