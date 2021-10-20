Several weeks into the new season, signs of fall are everywhere. The sun is rising later and setting earlier, the air smells a bit different, birds are migrating, and squirrels are hard at work building their winter supply of food.
But the largest change comes from trees as leaves turn color and begin to fall, not because it's autumn, some will say, but because Kingsport needs feedstock for its vacuum trucks. In these parts, it's not fall until the Kingsport Department of Public Works says it's fall, and that comes with its announcement that the leaf trucks have been dusted off.
Kingsport's annual bulk leaf collection continues well into winter because some trees are stubborn and won't easily give up their leaves, and some folks are just as stubborn about picking up a rake. The city's leaf trucks will run through Jan. 14, following a standard routine. They begin on the west side of the city and move eastward over six routes, then repeat the cycle up to nine times, producing some 4 million pounds of leaves.
There are no set days or times for leaf collection, and depending on the volume of leaves and the availability of equipment, the turnaround for the service can run as short as a week to up to three weeks during peak season. Typically, it takes the city about 15 working days to complete a cycle.
The responsibility of residents is to place leaves within 8 feet of the edge of the street, but NOT IN THE STREET. That needs emphasis because too many residents put the leaves in the street, creating a hazard for vehicles that may be forced into the opposite lane to avoid them or slide on wet leaves, causing an accident.
Raking leaves into the roadway is a violation of a city ordinance, and you could incur liability by blocking the traffic lane. As well, do not cover any catch basins or drainage tiles, do not rake the leaves into the storm sewer, do not use leaves as cover for extension cords and yard decorations, and keep all leaf piles clean and free of trash, limbs or other yard debris.
Bagged leaves are acceptable and should be placed at curbside on the resident’s regularly scheduled trash collection day, every other week.
Kingsport uses three automated vacuum trucks, one non-automated vacuum truck and two tag-a-long leaf collection trucks. City crews can collect anywhere from 1,800 tons to 2,000 tons of leaves each season, depending on how much rain falls; wet leaves weigh more.
What does the city do with all these leaves? They are taken to the city’s demolition landfill to be mulched and used in landscaping projects across the city, or sold to the public.
For more information on where trucks are working each day, call the Leaf Line at 423-224-2429 or go to kingsporttn.gov and search “leaf line.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.