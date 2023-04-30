When put in place, the well-designed Downtown Kingsport sign at the intersection of Clinchfield and West Sullivan streets looked out of place, welcoming folks to a bleak presentation on both sides of the street.
With time, it now fits right in with the modern and appealing Town Park Lofts Apartments and the renovated Press Building. It presents the most attractive entrance to the city’s core and has been noticed by other than residents and visitors.
The city has received an award from the American Planning Association’s Economic Development Division for the redevelopment of the greater Kingsport Press site and nearby properties. Specifically, Kingsport won in the Innovation in Economic Development category at the APA’s annual conference held April 2 in Philadelphia.
The award category is reserved for projects or programs that are creative and establish new pathways in addressing unique economic development needs. It is well-deserved, reflecting years of planning and effort to rebuild downtown Kingsport, which is stimulating ever-increasing commercial, retail and residential development.
“A tremendous amount of work has gone into redeveloping the Kingsport Press site and surrounding properties over the years, and we’re truly thankful that our city is being recognized on a national level for our efforts,” said Steven Bower, economic development specialist for the city.
Kingsport received the award for its work on the greater Kingsport Press property, including the Food City shopping center, the Kingsport Farmers Market, the Kingsport Carousel and nearby Town Park Lofts and proposed developments including the Dobyns-Taylor warehouse. According to the APA, economic development consists of policies and actions that strive to improve the overall quality of life for a community or region by raising its standard of living, reducing inequality and using resources in a sustainable manner.
The drive down Clinchfield from Stone Drive opens on West Sullivan to a scene unimagined several decades ago. It presents a full view of The Press Building, formerly a dilapidated three-story book plant remodeled as a $24 million investment housing medical and office space including the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, State of Franklin Healthcare and Kingsport City Schools. Across the street is the huge, 263-unit Town Park Lofts apartment building, which wraps three sides of a city block with high-end living space.
At the next intersection is the entrance to the Food City shopping center with the Pal’s Roundhouse housing the Kingsport Carousel and the Kingsport Farmers Market building, while on the other side of the street is the three- and four-story Dobyns-Taylor warehouse, the subject of review in the city’s recent strategic planning session. Presentations made to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen included updates on economic planning, which cited a feasibility study for the warehouse including retail space and a restaurant and rooftop bar.
The award is well-deserved, thanks to one of Kingsport’s greatest assets, its forward- thinking leadership.