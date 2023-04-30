kingsport city logo

When put in place, the well-designed Downtown Kingsport sign at the intersection of Clinchfield and West Sullivan streets looked out of place, welcoming folks to a bleak presentation on both sides of the street.

With time, it now fits right in with the modern and appealing Town Park Lofts Apartments and the renovated Press Building. It presents the most attractive entrance to the city’s core and has been noticed by other than residents and visitors.

