As COVID-19 locked down much of the nation and folks sheltered in place over the past 12 months, nearly 700 individuals moved to Kingsport in search of a better life. And they found it here for a bunch of good reasons.
Retired City Manager and Move to Kingsport Relocation Manager Jeff Fleming reels them off: good public school systems, a lower crime rate, good police and fire protection, a lower cost of living, recreational and arts opportunities, an airport with two commercial carriers, high-speed residential internet, lack of metropolitan traffic gridlock, low housing costs, and a high quality of life.
There’s more: lots of local and state parks, rivers and lakes offering a host of water activities, great fishing, a long list of annual celebrations, fairs and festivals, one of the most significant fossil sites in the country, unsurpassed natural beauty, and lots of American history including the birthplace of Davy Crockett, the beginning of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail and other historical sites.
The city’s newest residents came from 44 states and larger metropolitan areas in search of peace and tranquility. They were escaping the rat race, said Fleming. “When the shutdown occurred, it gave people really an opportunity to do personal reflection.”
Vice Mayor Colette George is a real estate agent and in management at Blue Ridge Properties as well as a Sullivan County commissioner. She said people quarantined or sheltered in place in apartments or homes or ordered to shelter in place looked to places like Northeast Tennessee with more yard space and public outdoor space available.
During 2020, the Kingsport/Johnson City area was named No. 12 on U-Haul’s list of the Top 25 growth cities in America. Internet service provider Allconnect named Kingsport the sixth-most-connected small town in America.
“When you all of a sudden have the opportunity to live anywhere, why would you not pick Northeast Tennessee?” George asked. And also working to the city’s and area’s advantage is the weather with a general lack of earthquakes, tornadoes and severe storms and four seasons with generally mild winters and cooler summers due to the Appalachian Mountains.
“We just don’t have those extremes,” Fleming said. “When you start checking the boxes of what people are looking for, we’ll meet most of that. We don’t appreciate them (the attributes) like we should.”
For instance, Fleming said that the busiest roadway in the region, Interstate 26 between Kingsport and Johnson City, pales in comparison to traffic congestion in parts of Knoxville, Nashville, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro.
In addition, Fleming said Kingsport and the Tri-Cities won’t grow into another Atlanta or Nashville, at least anytime soon.
“It’s not going to outgrow you in five years,” Fleming said. “You’re not going to turn into the thing you’re trying to escape.”
He said those who want more remote living without ready access to high-speed internet can choose rural areas in Hawkins or Sullivan counties, although the Surgoinsville area in Hawkins County and other Hawkins County communities have benefited from broadband from Holston Electric Cooperative and Scott County (Va.) Telephone Cooperative.
“There’s room for everybody all over Northeast Tennessee,” Fleming said. “The world changed. It changed in the favor of smaller cities.”
It all comes down to this: Kingsport — a great place to live. Are we bragging?
You bet we are.