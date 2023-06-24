NETARR

Alex is a rare hyacinth macaw shown here under NETARR’s care.

 Grace Teater/Six Rivers Media

Kingsport is for the birds — literally. The entire area within the city is designated a bird sanctuary, and it is unlawful to trap, shoot, hunt or attempt to shoot or molest, in any manner, any bird or wild fowl or tamper with their nests.

The city is also home to Kingsport Birding, a chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society that for more than a century has been dedicated to the study and conservation of birds. The only other chapters in Northeast Tennessee are at Bristol and Elizabethton.

