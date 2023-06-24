Kingsport is for the birds — literally. The entire area within the city is designated a bird sanctuary, and it is unlawful to trap, shoot, hunt or attempt to shoot or molest, in any manner, any bird or wild fowl or tamper with their nests.
The city is also home to Kingsport Birding, a chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society that for more than a century has been dedicated to the study and conservation of birds. The only other chapters in Northeast Tennessee are at Bristol and Elizabethton.
Thus, Six Rivers Media was delighted to write about Northeast Tennessee Avian Rescue and Rehabilitation (NETARR), which is hosting an “adult prom” as a fundraiser for their nonprofit bird rescue. The “Feather Ball” will run from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Proffitt Farm Venue in Gray/Johnson City, with all proceeds benefiting birds under their care. The event is open to the public.
Leigh Furman is NETARR’s founder and director. Furman, who owned a few parrots of her own, founded the rescue in 2017 after receiving calls from those who were no longer able to care for their birds. Now, NETARR attends to more than 70 birds.
“I rescue and I rehabilitate,” Furman said. “When they’re surrendered, they come into my care. We change their diet immediately. We get them vetted and used to human interaction. If they are not, we get them available to be adopted and a part of someone else’s family.”
NETARR is operated out of the Furmans’ family home, but she and her co-director husband Joel plan an outdoor aviary. From the day a bird is surrendered to the day they are placed in their forever home, Furman handles the process with care.
“My process for someone to adopt a bird from me is pretty lengthy,” she said. “They have to come to the rescue a minimum of five times to visit the bird. I have to do a home visit, and they have to fill out an adoption application.”
Those seeking to adopt must also sign a contract which states that if the buyer is no longer able to care for the bird, it must be returned to the rescue. One bird that has benefited from Furman’s care is Alex, a rare hyacinth macaw. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, only 6,500 still remain in the wild.
NETARR relies on the help of volunteers and donations. Funds raised from the Feather Ball will go directly toward vet bills, toys and food for the birds. It will also help cover transportation costs, as it is not uncommon for NETARR to drive to larger cities like Nashville to pick up a bird.
Proffitt Farm Venue is located at 191 P Keefauver Road in Gray. To donate, volunteer or learn more about NETARR, please visit www.netarr.org
Kingsport’s Greenbelt is a perfect place for bird watchers, and if you’re interested, you can find information at Facebook pages for Birding Kingsport (use FB’s search utility.)