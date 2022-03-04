Yesterday we commented in this space about Kingsport’s housing boom, but that’s not the only area of strong growth.
Kingsport is experiencing skyrocketing growth in housing. At the start of last year there were 625 lots under contract or being designed. As of now that amount has exploded to more than 2,500 units, according to John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director. Rose told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that there also is a potential development on Fieldcrest Road near Interstate 81 that would be about 1,000 additional units that may seek annexation.
But the city is also experiencing retail expansion after seeing 20 new businesses within the past year, Rose said. Not only are the Haggle Shop and Variety Gifts planning to reopen, but two investment firms are considering possible development on the east side of downtown that could include a multipurpose building with residential, commercial and parking areas and an adjacent park.
As well, there is potential for a major store at the Fort Henry Mall. And after Ashley Furniture’s announcement that it will relocate to the empty Best Buy store at the Pavilion shopping center, Rose said developers are looking for land to expand to a Pavilion II.
The city has two “opportunity zones” where investors might qualify for incentives and grants. The developers of Brickyard Park are investigating how they could utilize these incentives, Rose said. Development of the Brickyard property — now called Brickyard Village — is slated to include 380 single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses and apartments on the 30-acre site.
Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said Kingsport is “enjoying the most economic activity I have seen in many years.” Burdine said retail and restaurant inquiries are encouraging, small business permits continue to grow, and almost 90 families per month are moving into the city.
“And there is much more on the horizon,” Burdine said. He said the city and its leadership have been progressive and strategic thinkers that have been determined to make the city’s strategies happen.
“There’s multiple letters of intent on commercial land in Kingsport,” Rose said. “Plenty of things are happening within the city, and hopefully in the near future we can share more details about those projects.”
It is through strong leadership that Kingsport is entering a new era of growth. The population has experienced 15.7% growth from the 2020 census. If that continues, Rose said, “we’re on track to potentially see double-digit growth in our population in the next three to five years,” with as many as 7,000 new residents bringing the city’s population to 62,000.
Given these developments, Rose said one of the goals for this year is to possibly hold an economic summit with the Kingsport Economic Develop-ment Board to start revising and updating the city’s strategic plan and also set goals for the future.
What a boon these new businesses and residents will be to the city’s tax base, of benefit to all city residents. We live in exciting times in Kingsport. As Burdine noted, “I really believe that the seeds that have been planted over the years are now producing shade.”