Kingsport Greenbelt

This covered bridge on the Greenbelt crosses Reedy Creek near Industry Drive.

Kingsport’s hiking and biking set has plenty of choices to stay healthy, including a straight shot on the city’s 11-mile Greenbelt, 14 cycle routes on city streets, and multiple choices at Bays Mountain Park.

Did you know that there are more than a dozen trails at Bays Mountain extending over 40 miles, ranked as to easy or moderate?

