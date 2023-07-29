Kingsport’s hiking and biking set has plenty of choices to stay healthy, including a straight shot on the city’s 11-mile Greenbelt, 14 cycle routes on city streets, and multiple choices at Bays Mountain Park.
Did you know that there are more than a dozen trails at Bays Mountain extending over 40 miles, ranked as to easy or moderate?
The city is committed to maintaining and expanding its system of trails with the announcement that an expansion of The Greenbelt on the west end of the trailway is in its early stages. It’s just one part of the Healthy Kingsport initiative, a program that has rebranded and shifted its focus to healthy workplaces, healthy schools and a healthy community.
Healthy workplaces offers employers tools to increase health and overall well-being of their employees including wellness tips, health challenges, tobacco-free policies and initiatives, educational speakers and employee engagement opportunities.
Healthy schools intends to help schools become a healthier environment for students, teachers and parents by providing such things as water bottles, refilling stations, tobacco/vape-free initiatives, healthy food drives, motivational speakers, youth leadership, positive childhood experiences, mental health awareness, general health and wellness information and more.
The healthy community aspect aims to provide residents opportunities for a healthier lifestyle by offering programs and events to encourage healthy eating, exercise and overall well-being. Walking, biking or running on the city’s many trails is an important aspect of this effort, providing a cardio workout, helping reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and even some cancers.
The latest Greenbelt extension will take some time.
“It could be a couple of years,” said Kitty Frazier, Kingsport Parks and Recreation director. ”At this point, the project is in the design phase. The plans call for The Greenbelt to be expanded from its end point at the North Fork of the Holston River, and westward on Netherland Inn Road until it reaches the Weigel’s convenience store near Allandale. Once that is completed, it will add about an additional mile of trail.”
Frazier said the next phase for expansion would be to start acquisitions and buying right-of-way, but that could still be several years out.
She said the city has set aside some funding for the acquisition phase. The east end of the trail could prove more complicated, though, Frazier said.
The end point near the Exchange Place is thwarted by private property.
The city is considering a parking lot in the area, giving more access.
Other steps have been taken to help improve The Greenbelt. Recently, the city acquired physical addresses for every trailhead, making each location easier to find on a GPS. The physical addresses are now found at kingsportgreenbelt.com and will soon also be on the city’s trailhead markers. The markers will include the name of the trailhead and the physical address, making it easier for the public and emergency responders to find a location. The signs will start being put up in the fall.
You can make huge improvements to your health by tapping into these resources and by visiting healthykingsport.com for information.