The recent State of the City message by Kingsport leaders should make residents proud. The city ticked off a list of accomplishments this year and reported on plans to keep momentum next year, but the most critical challenge has been to remain financially sound. And that challenge has been met.
Across the country, some cities, counties and states are facing dire budget cuts due to the impact of the coronavirus on sales and property tax revenue, and it’s expected to be worse the early part of next year. Kingsport has had to cope, reported City Manager Chris McCartt, but it has done so carefully and successfully.
One of the first things Kingsport did was to take measures to protect employees and customers, McCartt said. Facilities were temporarily closed, protective barriers were installed at face-to-face locations, and many services were provided by appointment, remotely or online. “A lot of the measures we put in place in those early days ... became used as best practices across the state for how to go through the shutdown and reopening,” McCartt noted.
Kingsport knew it would be taking a financial hit and made adjustments accordingly, including freezing all positions, eliminating all travel, making expenditures mission-critical, and delaying all capital expenditures. McCartt said the city was able to recapture $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an incredible savings.
As a result, “we’re two months in (fiscal year 2021) and things are looking good,” McCartt said.
Mayor Pat Shull reported on this year’s investments including significant street repair and resurfacing, working with the homeless, and the agreement with Domtar to support its expansion to “preserve jobs and keep a vital industry here.”
McCartt gave a rundown of the major capital projects that were either completed or showed significant progress this year including the $6 million Main Street project to clean up a major city entrance, the renovation of the former Regions Bank building as the new city hall, a new outdoor pool at the water park, opening of the Miracle Field, new sidewalks and replacement of more than 150 handicapped ramps, and as is the case every year, continued expansion of the Greenbelt.
Nor will the city be resting on its laurels next year, with a number of projects on tap. They include the pedestrian bridge and new skate park at Brickyard Park, the push to add new housing options downtown and elsewhere in the city, advancement of the master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department, and a continued focus on infrastructure including new street resurfacing projects.
All in all, a solid year of accomplishment despite a worldwide pandemic because the city has very capable leadership and management, as has been Kingsport’s blessing for several decades of achievement.
Well done, Kingsport.