The Kingsport Survivors Club was formed in 1988 by the late Peggy Turner and Mack Riddle as a group of individuals, 70 and older, who met at a popular downtown restaurant to talk about community news, politics and history.
In 2013, the club voted to change its name to the Kingsport Historical Society with the aim of preserving the history of the greater Kingsport area, increasing interest in history and promoting the exchange of ideas.
The organization met Nov. 16 after a three-year pandemic break to hear Cindy Turner Lemons discuss “Purl,” the comedic alter ego of her mother, Peggy Turner, the longtime Kingsport downtown director and member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
There are several interesting presentations planned for upcoming meetings. On its Facebook page, the society’s latest post notes that Ken Marsh, Eastman retiree, former alderman, history buff and involved community member, will help guide program gatherings this year.
“Every citizen is invited who wants to learn more about the amazing history of Kingsport from Cherokees to Pioneers to the Gateway to the west, the Civil War, to the Model City,” the society notes.
“The unique character of Kingsport was present long before it was ever realized. It was no surprise when Kingsport ignited into a key national and global epicenter in the early 1900s. The heartbeat was already there,” the society says.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, 400 Clinchfield St.
It’s great to see the society back in action for its annual historical programs and activities including historical discussions — and because the society could be among the forerunners of a regional umbrella organization to develop and market for historical tourism this region’s incredible history.
The Wilderness Road Regional Historical Association doesn’t exist — yet. When it does, it will unite a long list of historical sites, from the Cumberland Gap to Sycamore Shoals, from the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville to Exchange Place and the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, from the Hale Springs Inn in Rogersville to Rocky Mount, Tipton-Haynes and the Chester Inn in Jonesborough, the oldest town in Tennessee.
Anywhere you visit in these parts oozes history, and yet there has been no successful effort to market the region from a historical perspective. Right now, each sells itself. But we’re thinking families arriving from a one-day visit to Colonial Williamsburg could enjoy a five-day stay in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Each day, they could park at the WRRHA’s office to board a bus for that day’s tour of historic sites, and there are enough of them to see for at least a week, and more.
All that’s needed is the office, an executive director, a bus, and a promotional campaign. As the tour grows, more buses can be added.
What an incredible regional economic stimulus this would be. It awaits imaginative leaders such as those who are part of the Kingsport Historical Society, Kingsport Chamber, and NETNHub, the Tri-Cities’ regional economic development group, among others.