The Kingsport Survivors Club was formed in 1988 by the late Peggy Turner and Mack Riddle as a group of individuals, 70 and older, who met at a popular downtown restaurant to talk about community news, politics and history.

In 2013, the club voted to change its name to the Kingsport Historical Society with the aim of preserving the history of the greater Kingsport area, increasing interest in history and promoting the exchange of ideas.

