Did you know that Kingsport City Schools has been ranked this year as the Best Place to Teach in Tennessee by the 2023 NICHE Best Schools Ranking? Or that Kingsport has been voted as one of the “Nicest Places in America” by Readers Digest?

City schools stand tall with a graduation rate of 94.7% — the state average is 88.7%. We have much to be proud of in our school program. You can find more information here: k12k.com.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you