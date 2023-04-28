Did you know that Kingsport City Schools has been ranked this year as the Best Place to Teach in Tennessee by the 2023 NICHE Best Schools Ranking? Or that Kingsport has been voted as one of the “Nicest Places in America” by Readers Digest?
City schools stand tall with a graduation rate of 94.7% — the state average is 88.7%. We have much to be proud of in our school program. You can find more information here: k12k.com.
VOLUNTEER: Among reasons Kingsport stands out is its volunteer program, and you can be part of it. Danelle Glasscock, executive director at United Way, is always looking for new volunteers to support a wide range of activities.
United Way has a web portal, volunteer-united.org, that you can search that can help you match your talents and interests with community needs. Working with nonprofits like Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity is a great way to get engaged and do good.
CLEAN DOWNTOWN: Keep Kingsport Beautiful postponed its downtown Kingsport cleanup due to inclement weather. It’s now scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are asked to meet in the Cherokee Street parking lot next to Bellafina Chocolates. Trash bags, latex gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided.
The cleanup is sponsored by Domtar Packaging. For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call 423-392-8814.
GREENBELT SITE: The Kingsport Greenbelt has added a new look. It’s not more trail, but a new website “designed to be, at first, a mobile experience,” says Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation manager for the city. “Everything about this new resource has been created for the smartphone and your ability to easily access the content while you are out and about.”
Over the years, the 10-mile Kingsport Greenbelt has evolved to become a unique, multiuse trail with many points of access, a wonderful place to walk or run, ride a bike or take the dog for a stroll. Visitors to kingsportgreenbelt.com can watch a point-of-view bike tour of the path and discover information about all of the trailheads, and download a map that shows key amenities.
FIRST FAMILIES: A search is underway for descendants of residents and property owners of Old Kingsport, which dates from 1800 to 1825.
Glenda Bobalik, chair of the Netherland Inn Steering Committee, says the group wants “to connect with them, and hopefully they will connect with each other” at a reception at the inn on May 6.