Kingsport’s strategic planning session last month included updates on the city’s finances, economic development efforts and budget priorities, including a sanitation study review, which Mayor Pat Shull weighed in on via his regular city update email.
Wrote the mayor: City staff briefed us on contemplated improvements to how the city handles sanitation — primarily the removal of garbage, trash, etc. from citizens’ homes and businesses. Toward this end, the city employed a consultant to evaluate operations and especially help us answer the following:
• Effectiveness – Are we doing the right things?
• Efficiency — Are we doing the right things well?
• Cost effectiveness – Are we getting the most “bang for our buck”?
The mayor said the short answer to those questions is that the sanitation department operates pretty well and has compiled an excellent safety record. But improvement is always needed, and the city wants to determine how to improve. The mayor cited several factors the city will be considering.
They include the customer base, about 70% of which are homeowners and the remainder non-residents who contract for our services — the town of Mount Carmel, city businesses, apartments, users of the demolition landfill, and mobile home parks. Also to be considered include collection operations such as the vehicle fleet and maintenance, curbside pickup and recycling, which was suspended in May 2020 after it became a cost burden.
The city hired a consultant to help with the review, which revealed a need for the city to rebalance routes, hire more drivers, purchase more trucks as population grows, improve curb appeal, and review brush collection, safety factors, costs and equipment replacement.
Bottom line, the assessment determined that Kingsport provides a a high-quality sanitation service generally exceeding most other cities, but among issues, said the mayor, is that throughout the year trash can be found dumped throughout the city, which detracts from the city’s overall appearance.
“A lady came by City Hall and showed me pictures where someone dumped construction waste and other items right in her neighborhood. This thoughtless act affects all of us,” the mayor wrote.
Among recommendations for the city’s sanitation services is to hire a code enforcement officer focusing on curbside issues. We second that suggestion. It’s not uncommon to see trash tossed into the streets or left curbside, and the mayor is correct that the city shouldn’t tolerate it.