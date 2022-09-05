Reporter Cliff Hightower’s story Tuesday that Kingsport is going to be getting a bicycle pump track as part of the Brickyard Park development left us wondering if that meant a bicycle path with air pumps every so often to inflate soft tires.
We admit to having never heard of a pump track. When we first heard of pickleball courts, we had to look that up, too. We couldn’t wrap our heads around any sport that the name might imply.
But we cannot believe we’re alone in the world as to what constitutes a bicycle pump track. So for those others of us that don’t have a clue, it’s a short circuit for somewhat short bicycles that have pedals so that you have a place to put your feet. Only, you don’t use the pedals.
So how do you get around the court? Momentum. The court is designed such that the rider uses its features to gain speed to keep going.
The standard description is: “Besides being an innovative play park amenity trending in more and more public spaces, a pump track is a track for wheeled sports equipment that, when ridden properly, does not require pedaling or pushing, but a “pumping” action to maintain momentum.
“To optimize your pump-track experience, a hardtail bike is often preferred; however, not just any hardtail will do the trick. The best option is a bike with wheels ranging from 20 inches to 26 inches.” Note that we also had no idea what a “hardtail” bicycle is, but we’ve no doubt that kids, and perhaps younger parents, already do.
Construction of Kingsport’s new bicycle pump track could begin next spring, said Kitty Frazier, Kingsport Parks and Recreation director. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
The pump track is part of a larger redevelopment within the area that includes Brickyard Park and Cement Hill.
Over this summer, the city completed and opened the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park. The city has also opened Miracle Field, a sports complex for the disabled. Other plans for the area include developing a residential community with single-family homes, apartments and duplexes; an open-air space; and a park at Cement Hill.
The pump track will be built next to the skate park. Frazier said some basic grading was done when the skate park was constructed. “It was just preliminary, so there will still be a lot of grading to be done,” she said.
The track has gone through the design phase and the city plans to open bids on the project by mid-October, Frazier said. City officials should then be able to award the contract by November. The pump track will be open to skateboarders as well as bikers, Frazier said.
One unique feature planned for the track is a wall that bikers or users will be able to climb up as they make a 180-degree turn. The estimated cost of the pump track is from $1 million to $3 million.
This new development is certainly going to be popular with the younger set, and there are more exciting things to come with plans to add some other features within the area.
“What we build in this phase will be based on pricing,” Frazier noted.
At least in this part of town, you shouldn’t hear from children that there’s nothing to do.