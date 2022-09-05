Bike Park design

An artist’s rendering shows the bicycle pump track that will be built near the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.

 Contributed

Reporter Cliff Hightower’s story Tuesday that Kingsport is going to be getting a bicycle pump track as part of the Brickyard Park development left us wondering if that meant a bicycle path with air pumps every so often to inflate soft tires.

We admit to having never heard of a pump track. When we first heard of pickleball courts, we had to look that up, too. We couldn’t wrap our heads around any sport that the name might imply.

