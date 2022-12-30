Pat and Mary Shull

Mayor Pat Shull and wife Mary Shull shine on stage at last year's H.O.P.E. for Christmas event.

 Contributed by Ethel Smawley

Mayor Pat Shull is likely among the busiest people in Kingsport and probably the most underpaid. Although he approaches his mayorship as a full-time job, Shull’s salary is about $58 a week; $3,000 annually.

What does he do for that meager pittance? Here’s a look at some of what keeps him occupied.

