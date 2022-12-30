Mayor Pat Shull is likely among the busiest people in Kingsport and probably the most underpaid. Although he approaches his mayorship as a full-time job, Shull’s salary is about $58 a week; $3,000 annually.
What does he do for that meager pittance? Here’s a look at some of what keeps him occupied.
“As mayor for the past three and one-half years, I have received numerous phone calls, emails and personal visits by Kingsport citizens and others,” Shull said recently. “Subjects that are frequently brought to my attention” include:
• Paving. “The city has placed greater emphasis on this subject in recent years. While I still hear occasionally about this, the number of complaints have decreased considerably — probably reflecting the progress that we have made.”
• COVID-19. “During the pandemic I received numerous citizen communications, usually pertaining to restrictions related to efforts to contain the virus. My view is that our state, county and city governments and medical community worked very well together to try and restore normalcy to our community as quickly and safely as possible.”
• Water meters. “Without repeating the whole story, I’ll just say that the situation has improved dramatically the last two months. Every citizen that visited city hall and reviewed their billing in detail were reassured that, despite some odd months over the year, no one has been overcharged.”
• Code enforcement. “Many Code Enforcement actions originate thru a citizen complaint about a messy, unkempt house in their neighborhood. It is a long, time-consuming, legal process. The city recently hired an additional building inspector to deal with this workload.”
• Dogs. “Unfortunately some folks let their dogs run loose, and/or keep them in the back yard for extended periods of time and they often bark a lot. The best answer to this situation is simply be a good neighbor and a good dog owner by taking proper care of your pets.”
• Personal issues: “From time to time folks reach out to me for assistance with problems that do not involve city government. I try to be helpful by connecting the person with agencies or individuals that may be able to assist.”
• Solicitations: “A fair number of companies offering items or services contact me. I don’t respond since this is in the city manager’s lane. However, I will forward this information to a city staff section if that seems appropriate.”
• Legal disputes: “On occasion a citizen may have a legal issue with the city. These matters are handled by personnel in the city attorney’s office. My role is to confirm that the process was followed correctly.”
• Public events. “I receive requests to attend various events. I try to attend as many of these that I can.”
• Social media. “Occasionally citizens contact me through social media and I peruse it to see what folks are discussing. Be aware that some statements/assertions made by individuals on social media regarding city government may be inaccurate or misleading.”
Kingsport is certainly getting its money’s worth with Mayor Shull, and then some.