The Kingsport Farmers Market, the city’s largest recurring social event, will open its 45th year in April. And if you make things or till the soil, you’re invited to be part of it.
The market’s mission is to provide a vibrant, diverse marketplace for local and regional farmers and artisans, and every year vendors must reapply. The city is now accepting applications from anyone within a 100-mile radius to join the crowds and the fun.
The application and vendor information is available at kingsportfarmersmarket.org or you may pick up an application at Kingsport City Hall. The city suggests you review the vendor handbook to be familiar with policies regarding what types of vendors are eligible to sell at the market as well as what kind of documentation a potential vendor might need.
Some requirements include that all crafts must be 100% hand crafted by the vendor. Home-grown fruits and vegetables, along with meat and poultry, must be grown or raised within 100 miles. The 2022 season will begin with a soft opening on Saturday, April 30, and a grand opening on Saturday, May 7.
After May 7, the market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. You’ll find not just vegetables but fruit, flowers, pickles and relish, baked goods, locally prepared meats, and locally made crafts among other offerings. For the past 10 years the market has been located on Clinchfield Street at the intersection of Center Street adjacent to the Food City parking lot.
The Kingsport Farmers Market has been a success because of consistent variety and quality. Ninety percent of the produce sold at the market is one day out of the field, which makes it fresh and taste better. On Saturdays in peak season, the market averages 40 to 50 vendors and will see 4,000 to 5,000 customers. Nearly all produce is grown locally. Market officials allow local vendors to bring in some fruit from out of state because there is a limited number of local fruit growers. There are very few peaches grown locally, so they usually come in from South Carolina.
Aside from fruits and vegetables, vendors sell honey, preserves, homemade canned goods, fresh eggs, sausage, and some home and garden crafts. Anyone who sells canned goods, honey, eggs or meat must be licensed and certified by the state. If you sell honey, you must produce your own.
Once a month, the market will have special evening hours and a bluegrass concert to get you tapping your toes while you shop for fresh produce and handmade crafts.
Other programs include a free gardening series presented by Keep Kingsport Beautiful, local musicians entertaining you while you shop, and Saturdays with the Chef, as area chefs give live demos of recipes that use produce you can find at the market.
The Kingsport Farmers Market is the largest of its kind in the region and deserves the recognition it receives.