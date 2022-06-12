As Kingsport is in the process of opening several recycling drop-off points, two of the city’s major employers are helping lead the charge in paper and plastics recycling.
The U.S. paper recycling rate last year was 68%; for cardboard, 91.4%. Those were higher than the previous year. In 2019 the rate for paper was 65.7%. Plastic is a different story. Of the 40 million tons of plastic waste generated in the U.S. last year, only 5 to 6% was recycled, according to environmental groups Beyond Plastics and The Last Beach Cleanup. About 85% went to landfills, and 10% was incinerated.
Domtar and Eastman Chemical are spending hundreds of millions of dollars in a commitment to improve those numbers.
Domtar expects its $350 million transformation of the Kingsport mill into a 100% recycled packaging facility to be complete at the end of the year when it becomes a full-on containerboard manufacturer. The company has also received its first recycled material bale, made up of retail boxes and other mixed paper such as cereal boxes, office paper and newsprint.
Each year, the mill will use about 660,000 tons of recovered paper to produce about 600,000 tons of new recycled packaging products to serve independent corrugated converters.
“We’re building recovered paper inventory in a thoughtful, measured way to prepare for our startup later this year,” Packaging Senior Vice President Steve Henry said.
The conversion project is set to turn the former paper manufacturer into a mill that creates containerboard material for cardboard boxes. Once the Kingsport mill’s conversion is complete, it will operate the second-largest recycled containerboard machine in North America.
“This project has given us an opportunity to demonstrate each of Domtar’s core values — innovation, agility and caring,” said Charlie Floyd, vice president of packaging capital. “And there’s more to come as we move toward completion and production.”
In January last year, Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the company’s plan to build one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities at Kingsport. Through a process called methanolysis, the world-scale facility would convert polyester waste that often ends up in landfills and waterways into durable products, creating an optimized circular economy.
Over this year and 2023, Eastman is investing about $250 million in the facility. It is planned to consume more than 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste that cannot be recycled by current mechanical methods to produce premium, high-quality specialty plastics made with recycled content and in the process reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 to 30%.
Eastman was one of the pioneers in developing methanolysis technology at commercial scale, a technology that holds great promise in reducing plastics waste worldwide. In Europe, Eastman is building the largest plastics recycling facility in the world at a cost of up to $1 billion.
Kingsport residents will soon have two more options when looking for recycling drop-off sites. The city plans to reestablish a recycling drop-off site at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and create a new full-service site on Industry Drive that will accept household and yard waste in addition to recyclable materials. Curbside recycling services were paused in Kingsport two years ago.
The Civic Auditorium’s previous drop-off site was removed to allow for the construction of Dobyns-Bennett High School’s STEM building. The city says it will hopefully be back in service by this fall.
Recycling protects the environment, stimulates the economy, saves energy, reduces landfills and conserves natural resources. Thank you Domtar and Eastman for your investments on the public’s behalf, and to the city of Kingsport for reinstituting its recyclables drop points. These actions are of benefit globally and locally.