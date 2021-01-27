Kingsport is to be commended for continuing an aggressive program of ridding the city of dilapidated homes and other structures that are unfit for occupation.
Keith Bruner, the city’s chief building official, reported to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen a year ago that 35 such structures had been demolished, 28 by the owners and seven by the city. Over the previous 12 months, another 27 were torn down, and two more are scheduled for demolition this month.
The city acted against 41 properties last year with hearings held on 23 of them. Five were repaired, 14 were demolished by owners and 13 by the city. Seven properties are ready for demolition, including a commercial building on Boone Street and six single-family homes, with another 10 structures under order to either be repaired or razed. The city plans to seek bids on the demolition of five properties within the next couple of months, Bruner reported.
This program doesn’t just protect property values. The presence of an abandoned house can have a depressive effect on neighboring property but also become a hangout for drug dealers, prostitutes and the homeless.
But the city also has tools to deal with other eyesores, properties that have become substandard with respect to maintenance and other issues which “constitute a menace to the health, safety, welfare and reasonable comfort of the inhabitants of the city.”
Kingsport bans open storage of any abandoned motor vehicle, icebox, refrigerator, stove, glass, building material, building rubbish or similar items, and declares it to “be the duty and responsibility of every such owner or occupant to keep the premises of such residential property clean and to remove from the premises all such abandoned items including but not limited to weeds, dead trees, trash, garbage, etc., upon notice from the building official.”
It all begins with a complaint. Bruner’s office then performs an initial inspection. If the property meets the definition of an unfit structure, a dilapidation case is created. Owners are identified and given 30 days to repair or raze the structure. If they fail to act, the case moves toward the hearing process, where Bruner will render a decision about the future of the property following a hearing. Once an order is issued, the owners have 60 days to comply or appeal to chancery court. If Kingsport has to demolish the structure, a lien for that cost is placed on the property, and once the property is sold, the city collects the lien.
Residents don’t have to tolerate a nearby structure that’s falling down or that is kept in disrepair with a yard full of junk. They need only call the city’s building department at 229-9393.