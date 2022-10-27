There is a plan and the first steps have been taken for Kingsport to be home to the fourth dental school in Tennessee, the others being the Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine at Knoxville, the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry at Nashville, and the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry at Memphis.
Such a school at Kingsport has been in the works for nearly a decade. Nine years ago city leaders talked about the need to create more dentists, and to do so in Kingsport via UT. But the idea began gathering dust, waiting for someone to pick up the mantle.
That happened last year when Mark K. Cox, who had just retired as Eastman senior vice president and chief manufacturing, supply chain and engineering officer, attended a conference with UT President Randy Boyd.
During the conference, Boyd talked about coming up with big ideas, so Cox offered his: Help create a dental school in Kingsport. He then spoke with East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, and the wheels started turning.
Now, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has given its blessing to a memorandum of understanding with three partners to open a dental clinic that, it is hoped, will turn into a full-fledged four-year dental school. The others are UT, ETSU and Ballad.
“This is historic,” said Dr. James Ragain, dean of the College of Dentistry for the UT Health Science Center at Knoxville. It most certainly is for Kingsport. It is a major step forward in the city’s steps over several decades to advance post- secondary education in Kingsport.
UT Health Science Center officials announced that they were hoping to move forward on trying to lease property adjacent to the campus of Holston Valley Medical Center. The BMA will try to lease the property within the next 30 days at a cost of about $200,000 a year.
The expenses for startup, buildout and operating costs for the first year of what will be called the Appalachian Highlands Dental Clinic will be about $5 million. There is no timeline yet on when the clinic may convert into a four-year dental school. Ragain said there has been a steady shortage of dentists within the state, particularly in the rural areas. Right now, there are some counties in Tennessee that do not have any dentists, and he said there are swaths of areas that are “dental deserts.”
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said Cox’s involvement was essential. “He’s been so vital in this whole thing,” McCartt said. “He really pressed the idea of why not Kingsport and why not partner with ETSU and how we can bring this together.”
Once the doors open on the clinic, it would be supported by Ballad Health dentists receiving their residency requirements. It would also serve as a place for two-week rotations for UT and ETSU dental students.
The plans call for a phase-by-phase approach to the educational portion.
The primary responsibility right now, though, will be to assist those throughout Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky who need dental treatment. The clinic will also assist low-income patients by offering a sliding scale of payment.
“The focus is meeting health care needs,” said Noland. “The education needs will come later.”
Through the work and leadership of some key people including Cox, we’ve finally begun that journey.