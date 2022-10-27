Dental Clinic announcement

Dr. James Ragain, dean of the College of Dentistry for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, speaks to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday night.

 Cliff Hightower/Kingsport Times News

There is a plan and the first steps have been taken for Kingsport to be home to the fourth dental school in Tennessee, the others being the Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine at Knoxville, the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry at Nashville, and the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry at Memphis.

Such a school at Kingsport has been in the works for nearly a decade. Nine years ago city leaders talked about the need to create more dentists, and to do so in Kingsport via UT. But the idea began gathering dust, waiting for someone to pick up the mantle.

