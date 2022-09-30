Kingsport Carousel

Reader’s Digest recently named the Kingsport Carousel as one of the Nicest Places in America, and it was featured on NBC’s ‘Today Show.’

 Contributed/Jeffrey Stoner

It’s official. Kingsport is one of the nicest places in America. Folks who live here may say so, but that can be taken with a grain of salt. Generally, people are proud of where they live. But when Reader’s Digest, the largest paid-circulation magazine in the world says so, well we’ll take it at its word and so will millions of others across the country and across the world.

Reader’s Digest has a global circulation of 10.5 million in more than 70 countries, via 49 editions in 21 languages. Every year it searches for the Nicest Places in America, “places (towns, neighborhoods, businesses, someone’s busy front porch, anything!) where people are kind, differences are celebrated, and the Golden Rule is as instinctive as ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’”

