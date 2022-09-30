It’s official. Kingsport is one of the nicest places in America. Folks who live here may say so, but that can be taken with a grain of salt. Generally, people are proud of where they live. But when Reader’s Digest, the largest paid-circulation magazine in the world says so, well we’ll take it at its word and so will millions of others across the country and across the world.
Reader’s Digest has a global circulation of 10.5 million in more than 70 countries, via 49 editions in 21 languages. Every year it searches for the Nicest Places in America, “places (towns, neighborhoods, businesses, someone’s busy front porch, anything!) where people are kind, differences are celebrated, and the Golden Rule is as instinctive as ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’”
It asks readers to submit nominations, and it gets hundreds. This year, the nicest place in America is Coulterville, California, where neighbors stepped up to help one another during a wildfire, one of three places recognized in the October issue. The others are Lucky Candy Bodega in the Bronx, New York, and the Kingsport Carousel, nominated by the Visit Kingsport team, which shared the story of the carousel and how it embodied the Kingsport spirit.
“They may not have been carpenters or mechanics by trade, but residents of Kingsport had just the thing to make this special project come to life: Kingsport spirit,” the story begins.
“The happiest place in Kingsport, Tennessee, has horses, a tiger, a giraffe and even a dragon. It has chariots and a large buffalo that lets kids climb all over it. It has laughter that drowns out the speaker’s toe-tapping music. If the Kingsport Carousel sounds magical, that’s because it is. Located in downtown Kingsport, it’s the crown jewel of this small city on the Virginia border.
“But the real magic is how it came to be built and lovingly crafted by the people of Kingsport themselves, most of whom had no idea how to wield a chisel, let alone fashion a carousel.
“It began 14 years ago when Kingsport transplant Gale Joh wanted to give back to the place that had become his home. Originally from Binghamton, New York, the ‘carousel capital of the world,’ Joh spent his youth riding the city’s half-dozen carousels. Kids in Kingsport should know the same joy, he thought. So, in 2008, he proposed the pipe dream to a city alderman. She scoffed at the cost, declaring, ‘Kingsport will have a carousel when pigs fly!’ That alderman happened to be his wife.”
The story describes how a core group tapped into community spirit to build the carousel entirely by hand, right down to carving each of the animals. The frame came from a Connecticut zoo, a Kingsport shipping company offered a free ride in an empty truck, and volunteer artists, mechanics, carpenters and others, 300 in all with 700 sponsors, saw the project completed. Another donation put it inside a building adjacent to the Farmers Market.
“ ‘When faced with an obstacle, we’d put it out to the universe and our community, and a solution would arrive,’ says Bonnie Macdonald, Kingsport’s former cultural arts administrator. ... In 2015, after seven years, the Kingsport Carousel was ready to ride. A lilting, whirling work of art, it stands as a symbol of both extraordinary gumption and fun for fun’s sake.”
The story is inspiring, a testament to what a community can achieve.
And thanks to Visit Kingsport and Reader’s Digest, it’s now known worldwide.