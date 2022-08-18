C151QP24004C

We take lots of national surveys and listings with a grain of salt, especially when they come from sources that lack expertise in the stated area of interest. But what if that’s not the case? What if a source that should know what it’s talking about makes an announcement that makes you shake your head?

The Motley Fool has released a list of markets that offer the best return on investment for home flippers. It says Kingsport-Bristol is the second-best market in the United States for flippers, exceeded only by Scranton, Pennsylvania. The third- and fourth-best markets also are in Pennsylvania, those being Reading and Pittsburgh, and fifth-best is Johnson City.

