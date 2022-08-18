We take lots of national surveys and listings with a grain of salt, especially when they come from sources that lack expertise in the stated area of interest. But what if that’s not the case? What if a source that should know what it’s talking about makes an announcement that makes you shake your head?
The Motley Fool has released a list of markets that offer the best return on investment for home flippers. It says Kingsport-Bristol is the second-best market in the United States for flippers, exceeded only by Scranton, Pennsylvania. The third- and fourth-best markets also are in Pennsylvania, those being Reading and Pittsburgh, and fifth-best is Johnson City.
Nashville TV station WKRN also was taken aback and contacted Motley Fool.
Financial research analyst Jack Caporal with Motley Fool said the two Tennessee cities meet the qualities of being top home-flipping markets.
WKRN reported that “Generally, what you’re looking for in a hot home-flipping market is a market that has a low median home purchase price,” said Caporal. “Those metro areas do have a growing population and a growing home value there and growing home appreciation above the national average, which are also all occurring in the Kingsport area and in the Johnson City area.
“Part of that may have to do with the shift toward working from home and people looking for more affordable homes and willing to move away from kind of urban areas or economic hubs that existed before the pandemic,” said Caporal. “They have a little bit more freedom to choose where they want to live, and obviously, home prices skyrocketing over the past years.”
Motley Fool knows of what it speaks. It’s a financial and investing advice company founded in July 1993 and employing over 300 people worldwide.
In developing its list of the best markets for house flipping, it says it used data produced by ATTOM Data Solutions, a market-leading provider of real estate and property data.
We are not in a position to challenge these experts, but we wondered how many other sites in this interest field agree with Motley Fool’s top five list. Here are the current top five markets for home flipping, according to other sites: