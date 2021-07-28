On June 1, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on a proposal to support the purchase of a skimmer boat to help the Boone Lake Association keep the lake clean of debris.
Mayor Pat Shull, Alderman Darrell Duncan and Alderman James Phillips voted in favor of the funding. Vice Mayor Colette George and Alderwomen Jennifer Adler and Betsy Cooper voted against it. One alderman was absent, and the 3-3 tie meant defeat of the resolution.
We and others urged the mayor to bring the matter up again because not all members were present. He did so, and it passed 5-2 with George and Cooper again voting against it; Adler was replaced in the May election by Alderman Paul Montgomery, who supported it.
Thank you, Mayor Shull, for leading the charge to set an example for regional cooperation. The system of TVA lakes and rivers in Northeast Tennessee offers a host of watersports and recreational opportunities that are taken advantage of by many thousands of regional residents and visitors, and we all should share in keeping them open and clean.
To that end, the Boone Lake Association approached Johnson City, Washington County, Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County to help pay for two skimmer boats to be used on Boone Lake and the Holston River especially but also Fort Patrick Henry Lake. All except Kingsport and Bristol have already paid their share, and Kingsport now has removed egg from its face by joining them. That leaves Bristol, Tennessee, as the lone holdout, and hopefully it will be inspired by Kingsport’s vote.
After her first vote against the proposal George said, “I’m disappointed (the BLA) did not do this as a regional project and ask everyone to contribute, to buy one really nice boat. The way it was done and entered into was unfortunate.” But that was precisely what the BLA did.
There was also some argument from George and others in the public that it was a question of fairness in that since the county, which includes Kingsport, was kicking in, city residents would in effect be paying twice should the city also do so.
But not one penny of local tax contributions would be used to support the request. The money would come from more than $1 million that Kingsport has received from the TVA for the financial hardship the city incurred due to the lake being drawn down for six years for repairs. The other municipalities also got annual checks from TVA as reimbursement.
George had yet another reason for opposing the request in the second vote, saying “to my knowledge, we have never given city money to a nonprofit to be used outside the city limits.” Yet, the proposal also makes the skimmer boat available for use in Fort Patrick Henry Lake, which is within the city limits.
Phillips supported the BLA in both votes but said in the most recent that he worries about the precedent of bringing a matter back before the BMA. “It failed the first time and we’re bringing it back up. I worry about setting a precedent of things failing and then bringing it back until we get the vote someone wants,” Phillips said. “I struggle with that.”
But circumstances change and people change, and not even a unanimous vote of the BMA should be carved in stone. Where one vote makes the difference, the BMA should certainly allow another after an election where the people have had their say. Sometimes it takes more than one try to get things right.