With smart budgeting, Kingsport has dodged a potential property tax hike created by higher appraisals in an untypical housing market where prices continue to climb while sales continue to decline.
After one of the largest speculative bubbles in history during the pandemic, the U.S. housing market is still adjusting. Median home prices rose about 45%, massively outrunning gains in wages and GDP.
Regionally, “the market is performing much the same as it has for months,” Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors President Jan Stapleton said.
“Sales mirror per-pandemic volumes, and prices stubbornly stick close to the all-time high set in May of last year,” she said. “More listings are slowly coming on the market, so there are more choices for buyers. But total inventory continues to be anemic; we’ve had less than two months of inventory of homes on the market for 29 consecutive months.”
In the midst of all of this, the city of Kingsport lost more than $3 million in property tax revenue this year due to an appraisal adjustment. But city officials have a crafty plan to address the shortfall without raising taxes or cutting services.
“It’s obviously significant,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
“The timing of this has also forced one arm around our back in this fight,” McCartt told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a budget hearing where he presented the board with the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.
Because of the shortfall, McCartt said there were four options on the table for the city: raise taxes, cut services, do a combination of the two, or restructure the budget to absorb the loss.
“We’re recommending that we go down step four and look at how we can manage this,” McCartt said.
The loss of revenue is due to a state law requiring an appraisal ratio study every two years. The study is designed to create equity between personal and real property. The study this year has been heavily impacted by homes selling higher than assessed appraisal values over the last two years. Since personal property is assessed annually and real property every four years, rates must be adjusted so taxpayers do not pay a higher rate than the other.
With the adjustment, Kingsport will lose $3.4 million in property tax revenue. The plan for solving the shortfall, though, is to move money around within the budget while also increasing the size of a proposed bond the city will issue in the summer. In effect, rather than easily make up the shortfall by raising taxes, the city will add it to this year’s bond issue.
McCartt said the city will take $3.4 million of American Rescue Plan Act money, originally slated for renovating the Kingsport Public Library, and transfer it to the paving budget because paving is an allowable use of that money. The city will then take $3.4 million from the paving budget and spread it among departments in the operating budget. The plan would then be to increase the bond issue by $3.4 million to still complete the library renovation.
And so, the city would issue a $41.4 million bond to cover the costs of the library renovation as well as the Buck Van Huss Dome renovation, construction of a new Justice Center and other infrastructure needs.
This approach ensures that the city’s aggressive paving operations will not be impacted and that the library project stays on course.
McCartt said this is the largest hit the city has ever taken from a readjustment. And it’s been handled well.