Kingsport boasts 37 parks and so many year-round activities that they have to be categorized at the city’s Parks and Recreation website. And every year, more places to go and things to do are added.
The latest include an exciting new activity center that will locate next to Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park and a three-day arts event to open this spring.
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has accepted a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new skate park. A pump track is a looped sequence of rollers and berms — swoopy, banked turns — for bike riders. It’s designed to maximize momentum so bicyclists can ride it with minimal pedaling.
“I think we have something very unique,” City Manager Chris McCartt said. “There are small design elements you can add. Probably not to the extent of what we see in terms of design and creativity of the skate park but still definitely something nice.”
The project calls for an addition to the paver plaza, additional seating at the skate park, a central plaza area, three shade structures, additional parking, Musco lighting and an asphalt pump track. The new skate park opened at Brickyard Park during the summer.
In April, a new arts and crafts celebration will debut at the Farmers Market. The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Festival is a celebration of the arts and will be held April 21-23 as a partnership between the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Engage Kingsport, the Kingsport Art Guild, Create Appalachia and the Inventor Center.
Visitors will see fine art and craft vendors at the celebration, which will include a gala, demonstrations, public art programs and more.
“We really want to make this the greatest of all time festival that is truly a celebration of the art and talent that we find in our area,” said Hannah Powell, program coordinator for the KOCA. “We hope the best talents come out to join us and be a part of this celebration.”
If you would like to participate in the festival, applications are being accepted at https://bit.ly/3XS4fja. There is no cost to apply, and the deadline is Jan. 13.
All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and acceptance is by invitation only. For those selected to participate, the cost for each 10-foot-by-10-foot booth is $115.
“Create Appalachia is really excited to be part of a festival that will bring the community together and showcase the creativity of regional artists, which is what we’re all about. It’s going to be a wonderful event,” said Katie Hoffman, director of Create Appalachia.
For more information about the celebration, contact KOCA at 423-392-8416 or visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.