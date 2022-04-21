As part of Kingsport’s efforts to provide affordable housing to lower-income residents, the 92-unit Riverview Apartments and 128-unit Robert E. Lee Apartments opened in 1941.
Riverview was torn down in 2008. Over the next two years new public housing of affordable rental and home-ownership units were built. The same plan was in place for Lee. In 2018, the 77-year-old units were razed, with construction of new townhouses and a community center on the Lee site to begin that fall. It never happened.
But the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority says it plans to meet a June deadline for making a tax credit application for that project, as well as a separate application for a smaller one. Executive Director Terry Cunningham and Deputy Director Sam Edwards say KHRA is working on those projects as well as others serving the homeless and mentally ill and those who have completed opioid addition treatment.
It’s an ambitious schedule, but these projects are needed, and KHRA has committed to seeing them completed. A project called The Grove at Poplardale will be built at the old Lee site. Another called The Big Elm development is planned above Hillside Pointe, which currently has 84 units.
The Grove at Poplardale would follow five other such projects already completed that cost $46 million. Edwards said tax credit applications are more difficult to get approved because the available credits have shrunk in the post-COVID pandemic conditions, which include higher materials costs and higher bids and costs overall for such projects. He said money for what would have been future projects has been shifted back to already awarded projects, which face higher costs than anticipated. The Lee replacement must include at least 128 new units but will include more if finances allow.
“We’re going to try to do more if we can,” Edwards said.
The larger project, likely to be called the Grove for short, is to be a mixture of townhouses, quad units and single-family units, like the Riverview redevelopment. Edwards said the Grove and Big Elm, if either or both are approved for tax credits, likely would have a construction start in the spring of 2023.
Residents may be unfamiliar with Kingsport’s inventory of public housing. KHRA has about 500 housing units, not counting at least 128 to be added by The Grove at Poplardale. Aside from income-based, single-family housing units, those 500 units include market-rate properties, housing for the elderly, and group homes. Five projects account for 381 of KHRA’s units: Reedy Point, the former Cloud Apartments; Magnolia Point, the former Dogwood Terrace; Hillside Pointe, the former Holly Hills; Kendrick Point, the former Tiffany Court; and Charlemont Place, formerly a private apartment rental complex.
KHRA has nearly completed construction on a residential complex at 1040 Robertson St. for those who have gone through an opioid treatment program. The six-unit, single-building Slate House should open by the end of this month.
The West Gate complex, for which KRHA got tax-increment financing on the old West Stone Drive Walmart site, has been pre-selling units.
Edwards said KHRA is working to distribute free Chromebooks or other digital devices to every household in its system of about 500 houses and free Wi-Fi access to most. The Digital Navigator program still has more than 100 devices that are distributed to all new city residents or families if they want one.
It’s a impressive record of accomplishment that residents may view at kingsporthousing.org.