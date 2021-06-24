A proposal to substantially increase teacher pay in Sullivan County is commendable, but will it achieve its stated purpose of keeping teachers in the county system rather than jumping ship to better-paying city school systems?
A teacher salary equalization committee has recommended the county’s 30-year salary schedule be increased to the average salary of six local school systems: Kingsport, Bristol, Johnson City, Sullivan County, Washington County and Hawkins County.
That average is $50,069, which would require an average increase of $4,453 a year for Sullivan County teachers. It would range from an increase of $1,661 at the start of the scale to $6,538 in the 30th year.
But this approach ignores that there are, in effect, two different salary schedules for teachers in those six districts — one for city teachers and one for county teachers. There’s a large difference between the two, more than $10,000.
For instance, the average 30-year salary pay scale for cities is $55,253. That’s based on $53,834 for Bristol, $55,279 for Johnson City and $56,647 for Kingsport. The average for county teachers is $44,882, based on $45,616 for Sullivan, $45,179 for Washington and $43,851 for Hawkins.
Sullivan County isn’t losing teachers to other county systems. It’s losing teachers to city systems, which on average pay $10,371 more each year. If Sullivan County wants to keep teachers in the county system until they retire, it needs to offer salaries more compatible with average city teacher reimbursement and not city and county pay schedules combined.
Teacher salary equalization committee members said they hope the proposed increase makes it less likely that veteran educators will take jobs in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City schools for higher pay and retirement, in which case, they should have equalized county salaries with those three districts. Including county systems in Washington and Hawkins only lowers the bar.
“We’re trying to reward those teachers who stay with us,” Board of Education Chair Randall Jones recently said, rather than be a training ground for teachers who then move on to surrounding, higher-paying systems.
Sullivan County Education Association President Timothy Dale, librarian at Indian Springs Elementary School, agrees. “Now seems to be the time to implement such a plan. Each year we lose teachers to surrounding systems due to the pay discrepancy. Excellent teachers who learn and hone their craft in Sullivan County, then move on to better-paying school systems. And the difference is sometimes 10% or 15% or higher in salary.”
As well, for employees who started teaching in the state by 2002, the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System bases retirement pay on the highest 60 consecutive months of pay. That means it is financially smart for Sullivan County teachers to jump ship to another system within five years or so of retirement to maximize their retirement pay.
Over an average retirement, that translates into a huge difference between the city and county salary schedules.
The proposed increase in county teacher reimbursement is a good start. But keeping the best teachers in county schools through retirement will require greater investment.