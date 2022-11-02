kkbcrop

Did you know that three Kingsport elementary schools established 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens this year? Were you among families painting trash barrels at the start of Fun Fest or volunteering as a Fun Fest Trashbuster?

Perhaps you’ve noticed the hundreds of trees planted throughout the city, or participated in a neighborhood cleanup, or received a beautification award for your property?

