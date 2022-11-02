Did you know that three Kingsport elementary schools established 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens this year? Were you among families painting trash barrels at the start of Fun Fest or volunteering as a Fun Fest Trashbuster?
Perhaps you’ve noticed the hundreds of trees planted throughout the city, or participated in a neighborhood cleanup, or received a beautification award for your property?
These events are associated with a unique, award-winning program of the Kingsport Chamber called Keep Kingsport Beautiful, which intends to involve the community in support of a clean and beautiful environment.
Its goals are to reduce littering, encourage beautification, promote recycling and other environment improvements, increase public awareness through education and promotion, and recognize excellence in environmental and beautification improvements. Since Keep Kingsport Beautiful was formed in 1980, the program has won more than 60 national, state and other environmental awards.
You can help it achieve those goals by volunteering, and donating. Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign, and we encourage residents to help keep the Model City beautiful by donating.
The trees include tulip poplars, white oak, serviceberry, pawpaw, Eastern redbud and white flowering dogwoods.
The program works throughout the year, for instance by partnering with elementary schools to establish butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation. KKB has also held eight cleanups so far this year with volunteers collecting nearly 15 tons of litter, beautifying the city and encouraging residents to put trash where it belongs.
The program celebrated the start of Fun Fest with the Trash Barrel Paint-In at Allandale Mansion, sponsored by Domtar Packaging. The event drew hundreds of people who joined with family and friends to paint trash barrels for use at Fun Fest and other community events in the city. During Fun Fest, KKB volunteers became Trashbusters to ensure that Fun Fest remained litter free.
KKB also partnered with Eastman to recycle plastic bottles at The Taste!
In mid-September, KKB held Conservation Camp for the first time since 2019.
More than 500 fourth-grade students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County attended the event, learning about environmental education through a dozen different presentations. Conservation Camp is sponsored by Republic Services.
More than 1,000 trees have been planted throughout Kingsport since 1986 through the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Tree Fund, sponsored by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
KKB Beautification Awards — encouraging clean, well- maintained properties — are presented to homeowners, churches and businesses each year. The awards are sponsored by Boehm Landscape.
To join the Clean Team, send your tax-deductible contribution to Keep Kingsport Beautiful, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660. For more information, contact KKB Director Sharon Hayes at shayes@Kingsportchamber.org.