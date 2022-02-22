When the first Kingsport Area Transit Service bus began its route 27 years ago, Kingsport Alderman Peggy Turner hoped to prove the concept of public transportation that she had championed. She could not have envisioned what KATS has become in such a relatively short period.
Today KATS operates six fixed bus routes with a fleet of 22 vehicles that have become vital in helping residents maintain or gain self-sufficiency by taking passengers to grocery stores, medical appointments, work, and various other locations in one of the best-managed such services in any city.
Until the pandemic came along, demand continued to grow since the initial year of 1995, with routes expanding to service a continuously growing community including a successful dial-a-ride service for the disabled and elderly. The KATS bus and van service is a valuable asset to Kingsport, which should be proud of its progress and growth.
Nearly three years ago a 6,500-square-foot, $5.5 million operations facility opened at the corner of Main and Sullivan streets. It includes a lobby with seating for passengers, restrooms, a dispatch center, drivers area, conference rooms, administrative offices and a small workout room for the drivers. Outside are 12 slots for buses, shelters with benches, bike racks and a small parking lot for staff. The center of the plaza has stamped, decorative concrete, public art and landscaping around the exterior.
The next phase of the KATS upgrade project is a bus garage to include storage for the entire fleet and extra space for future vehicles, and the city just awarded a contract for this $6 million project. The building will be a place for daily maintenance and be built next to the operations center.
The bid for the project came in at about $5.6 million. The board also voted on the city spending an additional $80,000 to apply for an $800,000 grant as construction costs continue to rise.
“I’m very pleased we got a bid in spite of the current construction climate we’re in with labor issues and supply chain issues,” said City Manager Chris McCartt.
Once the city receives the grant, $2.3 million will come from federal funds, the state will provide $2.7 million, and the local match from the city will be $1.1 million.
The garage is expected to be 23,000 square feet, and city officials hope it will be finished within a year.
When it is, we will have a top-notch public transportation system in place with all the bells, whistles and horns that will serve the city well for decades to come. And the city will also have improved an unsightly section of downtown, thus encouraging new development.