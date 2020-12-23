Every year at this time, leaders from each of the Tri-Cities work together to develop a list of legislative priorities to recommend to local state legislators prior to the start of the next General Assembly. Usually, these priorities are in tune.
But Bristol has proposed joint support of legislation to give industrial development boards statewide the ability to provide incentives for single-family housing developments, a process Kingsport used recently in support of an $18 million residential development at Stonegate Plaza.
But while Sullivan County’s cities support it, Johnson City leaders do not.
Johnson City Manager Pete Peterson said Kingsport and Bristol are both energetically supportive of providing incentives for homebuilders because leaders in those communities feel they need an advantage to attract additional residential development. Peterson said Johnson City officials regularly hear that the demand for housing far exceeds the development community’s capacity to build it. “I don’t think there’s a need for incentives to residential housing in Johnson City and Washington County,” he said.
“We really don’t see this as a good idea for us here,” said Assistant Johnson City Manager Bob Wilson. “We (would give up) property tax somehow in this, and if the market’s there, the belief is (developers) will build the houses. This to us seems like it’s just helping out the developer or the builder. It doesn’t help the homeowner out any.”
But it can help the homeowner. Kingsport will build about 76 single-family homes and 14 town homes in a price range of $215,000 to $265,000 made possible by tax increment financing, which diverts a portion of taxes to help finance the development.
Fact is, the demand is there. It’s just not being met by local developers. Local builders were concerned that DR Horton, America’s largest home construction company, entered the local market, says Don Fenley at Core Data, which follows local housing, economic and demographic trends in Northeast Tennessee. “It did so because its analysis found local builders were not servicing a significant amount of the demand,” said Fenley. “The locals were building to their most lucrative price points instead of where market demand existed. Since then DR Horton has continued to build in a big way in the major local markets.”
If Johnson City does not wish to use single-family housing development tools such as tax incentives, all well and good. But it should support other localities that do and sign on to this legislative initiative.