It’s in our nature to give back, usually in small ways. Some, though, are driven to do more. And beyond that, are the Joe Fullers of the world.
Joe retired in 1988 as officer-in-charge of all CSX railroad operations in the Kingsport area but hardly from a lifetime of service.
Here is some — but not all — of what he accomplished:
• Development manager, board member and officer of the Downtown Kingsport Association.
• Manager of the senior citizens program in Kingsport.
• Board of directors of the Greater Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Instrumental in founding the DKA Foundation Inc., serving as secretary.
• President of Kingsport Optimist Club and lieutenant governor of the Tennessee District.
• President of the Appalachian Traffic and Transportation Club.
• Served on the Sullivan County Emergency Preparedness Council.
• Served on the Downtown Kingsport Rotary.
• Served on the Netherland Inn Exchange Place Association Inc.
• Charter president of the Scott County Rotary Club.
• Served on the board of Mountain States Health Alliance.
• President of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce.
• Chairman of the Scott County Economic Development Authority.
• Treasurer of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association.
• Board of the Appalachia Tourism Authority.
• Board of the Mountain Empire Community College Foundation.
• Instrumental in getting Scott County designated a Preserve America community.
• Awarded the Good Citizenship Medal by local chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
• Recipient of the Tom Chase Award from the Mountain States Foundation “in recognition of his integrity, informal leadership, and pursuit of going the extra mile to make a difference.”
• Cited by a Tennessee General Assembly proclamation “in recognition of his commitment to serving the greater good and his dedication to excellence.”
Joe Herron Fuller was born in Scott County in 1930 and died there April 7, having provided a rare example of exemplary service before self. A permanent memorial in his memory should be established to serve as an inspiration for future generations.