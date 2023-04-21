It’s in our nature to give back, usually in small ways. Some, though, are driven to do more. And beyond that, are the Joe Fullers of the world.

Joe retired in 1988 as officer-in-charge of all CSX railroad operations in the Kingsport area but hardly from a lifetime of service.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you