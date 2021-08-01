We have no hesitation in adding our voice to those of thousands who once again must relive the pain and suffering caused by James D. Hamm Jr. Hamm was driving drunk when his vehicle struck and killed prominent Kingsport businessman, U.S. veteran and former state legislator Michael K. Locke.
The crime happened in June 2014. Nearly two years later, Hamm was sentenced to a paltry 14 years for taking Locke’s life. But the outrage was repeated when just over a year later in August 2017, Hamm came up for parole due to “good time” credits.
Hamm had been given 887 credits for his incarceration in Sullivan County. From Hamm’s arrest for Locke’s death in June 2014 through his sentencing two years later, Hamm received 703 pretrial/time-served credits and 184 for good behavior. Each credit earned counts as one day served. “He got two credits the night he was arrested,” Locke’s widow, Debbie Locke, said. “That made me furious. He came up for parole 1,500 days before he should have, in my opinion.”
Not just her opinion. In May 2019, truth-in-sentencing legislation filed by Rep. Bud Hulsey and Sen. Jon Lundberg was enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly. The Ben Woodruff and Mike Locke Act prevents violent felons from using sentencing credits to speed up their release eligibility date, while nonviolent felons would get to use those sentencing credits. “The bill could not be retroactive,” Debbie Locke said. “But it will help future victims.”
Sponsor Hulsey was running for the GOP nomination for the 2nd District state House seat in June, seven years ago, and Michael Locke was helping post campaign signs when Hamm killed him. Hulsey was nearby when Locke, standing in the pedestrian lane on what is now the Michael K. Locke Memorial Bridge on Fort Henry Drive, was struck and thrown over the bridge to rocks 10 feet below.
Witnesses testified that Hamm was drunk when he purchased a bottle of vodka in Colonial Heights, unsteadily returned to his vehicle, and twice ran into the front of a restaurant before driving off, nearly striking someone, and jumping a curb while fishtailing out of the park lot. Another witness saw his car strike Locke, while others saw him passed out along the exit ramp from Fort Henry to Memorial Boulevard.
A jury found Hamm guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision involving a fatality, and failure to exercise due care. After the 2017 appeal was denied, Hamm next came up for parole in 2019.
Debbie Locke and her family and friends again fought against it and won.
Now Hamm is again under consideration, and the community should make it clear to the parole board that it wants him to stay locked up until 14 years is served.
Mike Locke founded the popular Kingsport eatery the Hot Dog Hut and served as state representative for the 2nd House District after the 2002 death of Rep. Keith Westmoreland. He was an active community volunteer in a number of organizations, and 14 years of prison for the man who killed him hardly does Locke’s memory justice.
Please join in this campaign to keep Hamm behind bars. Petitions are available to sign at Blue Ridge Properties on Broad Street and at Mac’s Medicine Mart on Center Street (at Fort Henry Drive).
As well, you can go online and quickly sign a petition at change.org. Click the search icon at top right and type, “Debbie Locke” to find the petition. Make sure to locate the petition she created a few weeks ago for this parole hearing (a petition opposing Hamm’s early release in 2019 remains online as well), then click on it. As of Friday morning, nearly 2,200 had done so. Let’s challenge ourselves to surpass 5,000.
Don’t wait. The parole hearing is Aug. 5 at Blountville. If you’re unsure, you need only read the complete story at tinyurl.com/3jkkm4jc.