For the second time in less than a year, Debbie Locke of Kingsport faces torture from the state of Tennessee in the continuation of a parole hearing that could free the man who was found guilty of killing her husband, Michael. That man has never accepted full responsibility for what he did, according to District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Mrs. Locke has been forced to relive the details of her husband ‘s horrible death time and again because of Tennessee’s appalling policy of allowing inmates to use work and good behavior credits to reduce sentences for heinous crimes. That policy has since been corrected but could not be made retroactive to include James D. Hamm Jr.
Because of it, Hamm came up for parole just over a year into a 14-year sentence for taking Locke’s life. He came up again two years later, and again two years after that. The last hearing was continued for no good reason for six months, which is up this month.
In June 2014 Hamm was charged with driving drunk and was out on bond when, four days later, his vehicle struck pedestrian Locke. Hamm was speeding and driving with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. He continued on, passing out in his vehicle down the road.
At his third parole hearing last August, Hamm should have been rejected for parole. Only four individuals opposing it were allowed to speak and were given only four minutes to do so.
Hamm said he couldn’t remember what happened. He denied trying to alter a drug test prior to the hearing. The hearing officer received 12 letters and about 40 signatures in support of Hamm’s parole but “numerous” letters and a petition with more than 7,100 opposed to it. Yet, the hearing officer continued the hearing.
Mrs. Locke wrote a column for our Jan. 30 edition about what she goes through in these parole hearings. The hearings may give hope to inmates, she wrote, but they “also create much anxiety, apprehension and bitterness and reopen raw wounds that never have a chance to heal for a victim’s family. There is every emotion associated with this tragedy and it is lived daily, sometimes hourly, such as sorrow, anger, sadness and resentment.”
“Parole is a privilege and not a right,” she wrote. “A slap on the wrist and rewarding criminals with credits is not holding them accountable. The sentence should fit the crime and they should be held accountable by serving their full sentence. This would give truth, justice and some peace to the victims and their families.
“Why continue to put victims and their families through the agony of these hearings? Never in my worst nightmare did I think I would be here, seeing the world through a victim’s eyes and speaking for those who no longer have a voice. I don’t have enough words, paper or time to tell you the impact these hearings have had on me and my family.”
Hamm’s hearing is Feb. 15. This should be his last one. He killed a man because of selfish, willful and intolerable negligence.
Please sign a petition opposing an early release for Hamm. Petitions are available at Mac’s Medicine Mart; Blue Ridge Properties; River Mountain Antiques; Model City Tap House; Nick’s; J.K. Collectibles; Up Against the Wall; Southern Dwellings; Town and Country; the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce; Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital; Gold Rush; Attitudes Salon; Perry’s; and Hot Dog Hut locations in Colonial Heights, Church Hill and on Sullivan Street.