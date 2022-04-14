Two years ago, Sullivan County settled a $3 million lawsuit over conditions at its jail, paying a former inmate who was assaulted in his cell $175,000. The suit claimed the attack was largely the product of a violent culture created by conditions at the jail including overcrowding and inadequate staffing.
The jail is designed for 620 inmates but at the time had more than 900. The inmate said he routinely was housed in a 16-person cell with at least 33 other inmates while sleeping on the floor, and that at times, only two officers were watching more than 300 inmates
Even the sheriff filed suit. In 2015 former Sheriff Wayne Anderson sued the county for $6.5 million over inadequate funding. The previous year a study compared the salary and benefits of Sullivan County deputies against other counties and found the starting salary for the sheriff’s department about $23,000, at least $6,000 less than police departments in Kingsport or Johnson City.
As per the adage, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” once again the department finds itself a breeding ground for civil rights lawsuits. A $96 million jail is under construction but won’t be ready for more than two years. Meanwhile, the jail is again significantly overcrowded and the department significantly understaffed.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has 14 open positions and can’t get anyone to work in the overcrowded jail for the current starting pay of $14.70 per hour. One Sullivan County commissioner said businesses in the region hire security guards at higher starting pay — for instance the new casino in Bristol, Virginia, supposedly at $22 per hour.
“The jail is back in a crisis situation,” Cassidy said, noting inmates now number more than 950. “It’s becoming a violent situation all over again.”
County residents should step up and demand the situation be adequately addressed before another lawsuit comes along or someone is seriously injured or killed. Cassidy said the crowding makes it more dangerous for inmates and jail workers. Correction officers are working overtime to cover the shifts left open by the lack of 14 workers from what is supposed to be a staff of 83.
The Sullivan County Commission’s Budget Committee has approved an additional $284,000 to the jail’s budget for the fiscal year ending June 30 just to cover “uncontrollable costs ... directly related to the excessive number of inmates” as well as an increased cost of food, medical care and facility maintenance. But Cassidy said starting pay must be increased to address the longstanding disparity between the department and other law enforcement agencies.
As to overcrowding, Cassidy said the number of inmates awaiting trial — about two-thirds of current inmates — is “our biggest problem right now.” Cassidy has previously lowered the jail census via a pretrial release program that allows inmates to use tracking devices and serve pretrial time in their home, but that, too, requires additional staff.
Sheriff Cassidy has said that “violating constitutional rights of each prisoner every day who is incarcerated” in the county jail is another lawsuit waiting to be filed. Is the commission going to wait until it happens before it acts on this emergency situation?
The primary objective of local government is to balance necessary public services and investments with available revenue streams.
Over many years of watching it up close, we have found that those elected to manage these decisions take one of three basic approaches: an open mind, intransigence, or the head-in-the-sand approach.
This has all the makings of a potentially explosive situation, which needs to be faced head on and right now.