FOR SALE: Three-bedroom, two-bath home situated on a half-acre in beautiful Blountville neighborhood near the Sullivan County Public Library, a walking track and the new Sullivan County Jail. A must-see.
Would you buy it?
Homes located near schools are often coveted by home buyers, who will pay a premium to live near a good school. Being near a school can increase the value of a home, important for anyone looking to sell in the near future.
Being near a jail is another matter.
From what we can find, people who live near jails are no less safe than anywhere else. But as any Realtor will tell you, location is everything, and negative perceptions about what’s nearby affect the value of residential property, as in a county commissioner’s notion to turn the adjacent Blountville Middle and Elementary Schools into a jail.
Last year, the County Commission finally approved $80 million in bonds to build a desperately needed jail. In 2014, the Sullivan County Jail nearly lost its certification due to overcrowding and other deficiencies found during an inspection. The long-overcrowded jail facilities have also faced lawsuits over mistreatment of inmates.
The jail has a total stated capacity of 619 — 379 in the main jail built 35 years ago and another 240 in a separate building constructed as a medium-security facility nearly a decade ago. The latter was intended to help ease overcrowding but was pretty much full the day it opened.
In February 2019, the commission hired an architect who is nearly finished with the plans as far as having them ready to submit to the state. The commission also just approved a $746,000 contract for construction management. Construction of the new jail, which will be located next to the current jail, is to begin in six months.
Now comes Commissioner Dwight King suggesting that the current jail has a history of cracks and settling and that “there’s been one estimate of over a million dollars to get (the ground) where we can start building.” He said the schools, which will be permanently closed in several months, sit on level ground with more space for parking.
“I think as a commission and a county we might need to look at if that would be a possibility that we might do something with the school grounds,” King said. “I’ve got my teeth in it, and I’m not going to give up. I’m not going to let it die. I think we should look at it. So expect to hear from me.”
King said he knows some will say it’s too late to consider building the jail where the schools stand today. “It’s never too late,” King said.
We beg to differ. The plan is ready. The money’s there. Time is of the essence.