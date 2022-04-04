In February 2021, the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee gave in to Chairman Mike Herrell’s request that he personally appoint an ad hoc committee of three county commissioners and four county residents to make recommendations to the Budget Committee on how to spend nearly $1 million in state COVID relief money.
More than a year later, commission Chairman Rick Brewer, who also is now chairman of the Budget Committee, wants the money spent. To that end, he has dissolved the ad hoc committee and invited members to report recommendations to the Budget Committee.
“This is where we’re at with the ad hoc committee,” Brewer said. “They’ve been gathering information for a year now, and they’ve done a lot of good work. And I think it’s time that we sit down as a Budget Committee and ad hoc committee and any other commissioner that wants to sit down to look at all these requests.”
Sounds reasonable to us. Herrell and Commissioner Mark DeWitte, who chaired the ad hoc committee, would disagree.
“I don’t understand why, when we’ve got citizens and commissioners volunteering their time to kindly help us out by trying to help us make sure we spend the relief money the right way, why we’re cutting them out,” Herrell said.
DeWitte said the committee has made five recommendations on spending some of the money, all of which have been approved, despite that until January of this year “we were operating under the interim final rule, no clear guidelines as to what we could fund and what we couldn’t.”
Of course the committee didn’t fund anything. It could only make recommendations. DeWitte also told Brewer, “The statement you made that you’re dismissing the ad hoc committee, and it’s time for the Budget Committee to take it over because you haven’t been informed of what’s going on with my committee is very discouraging. If you take a look at what other counties are doing with this money, we are not behind. We are making recommendations. We’re at the same stage or possibly ahead of what other counties are doing.”
“So I’m not sure how you think your Budget Committee can just step in and take care of it, take over, or if you even have the authority to do that, but I’m really disappointed to just dismiss the committee in the middle of what we were doing because you don’t think we’re making progress,” DeWitte added.
It would seem that Brewer isn’t satisfied with that progress, and he’s the man holding the gavel.
Herrell said he will introduce a resolution at next month’s meeting to reinstate the ad hoc committee.
To what purpose? The work of the committee is to be appreciated, but this process has gone on long enough, and as Chairman Brewer said, it’s time to stop gathering information and start making decisions. It’s a million dollars, not one hundred million.
Any attempt to reconstitute the committee should be defeated. Get on with business and stop the committee merry-go-round. And some point it has to stop, and now seems like a fine time.