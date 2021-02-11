The Tri-Cities are unique. Bristol is known for its country music history, Johnson City for a state university of more than 15,000 students, and Kingsport for Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, comprising 3,550 acres of hiking trails and a nature center.
Over the years, Kingsport has expanded its outdoor recreational resources to include updated city parks, bicycle lanes on major streets and its impressive 10-mile linear park known as the Greenbelt, as it has encouraged healthy living in a beautiful mountain setting.
It is this focus that drives a master plan to make Kingsport an outdoor recreation destination that will benefit residents directly, as well as provide economic stimulus.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has unveiled a 125-page master plan for how parks and recreation could be developed over the next 15 years with multiple recommendations. Those include what areas need new parks and walkways, the types of programs that could be offered, and ways to improve operations and partnerships with businesses and other facilities.
“It’s been proven over and over again that any property associated next to a greenbelt, a park, or served by a program facility ... the value is always increased from that effort,” said Kevin Guenther, a landscape architect with Ragan-Smith Associates Inc., the consulting firm that created the master plan. “I think you have a chance to market and brand Kingsport as an outdoor recreation venue where resources, history and the downtown are all highlighted as unique, so people come back and experience and invest in.”
The city has been working with Ragan-Smith since October 2019 on its first-ever master plan reviewing all of the city’s parks, athletic programs and associated facilities. The consultants also met with city staff, dozens of local stakeholders, nonprofits and other community members to hear what parks and recreation mean to them. Finally, an online public survey was conducted to gauge what average citizens would like to see take place in the future. More than 600 residents responded.
According to Kitty Frazier, manager of the Parks and Recreation Department, “We saw a true desire and great interest from our community to have parks, open spaces and nature-based areas.” Respondents say the highest needs are more bike trails, walking trails, nature areas, playgrounds and an outdoor venue. Programs for adult and youth fitness, youth sports and summer camp programs also scored high on the survey.
The consultant’s recommendations include continue the Greenbelt and walking path expansions and connections; connect recreation to the Holston River and downtown; develop neighborhood parks on the north, east and south ends of the city; provide more nature-based and educational programs; keep athletic tournaments and programs strong; and develop more public space for community events.
Also, consolidate staff at certain facilities, increase budgets for maintenance, create a volunteer and partnership training program, and continue partnerships with the YMCA, Bays Mountain, Warriors Path and others to meet local and regional needs. The plan would strengthen support from the business and development community.
As Guenther said, “If you don’t start planning now, 15 years down the road you’ll be where you are now.” The master plan is among the city’s most promising investments and provides direction and a focal point for other development, including an outdoor venue.
That basic community need has been tossed around for years, but is reinforced by the consultant’s recommendations. It’s time to move it beyond just talk and to the planning stage.