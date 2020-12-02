The Hawkins County Commission has a problem with an open position created by the resignation of Commissioner John Metz.
It’s not that a qualified candidate can’t be found. It’s that two very qualified candidates have agreed to serve, and commissioners can’t make up their minds.
Because of the single vacancy, there are 20 commissioners. And at their last meeting, they deadlocked 10-10 in three consecutive votes to appoint a replacement for Metz.
County Mayor Jim Lee, who took office two years ago, could break the tie if he also served as chairman of the commission. But he chose not to serve as commission chairman, breaking with tradition.
The two nominees to fill Metz’s seat are Jason Roach and Mark Linkous.
Roach is in his first year as principal of Rogersville Middle School. He previously served as principal at Mooresburg Elementary for four years and taught social studies before that.
Roach was also a member of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 2004-05, achieving the rank of sergeant. “I think I can bring a little bit of a different point of view,” Roach told the commission. “Although I’ve not had an opportunity to serve in an elected position before, I served with the state working on different social studies standards and things like that, and I also served as a pastor for about 10 years where I led a lot of business meetings.
“While I no longer serve in the ministry, that certainly helped shape who I am today,” he said.
Linkous served four years as a county commissioner before an unsuccessful run in the county mayoral election of 2018. He also spent 10 years in the Army working in supply logistics, where he managed more than $1 billion worth of equipment. Linkous retired from Eastman Chemical Co., where he worked more than 26 years. His last position was as training coordinator.
Linkous noted that a program he started on the Solid Waste Committee of trading in used trucks for new was a big money saver for the county. “I was the chairman of the Solid Waste Committee, and I think we did save the county a whole lot of money,” Linkous said. “I’ve served this county in every possible way, and I continue to serve it.”
Commissioners who voted for Roach were Mark DeWitte, Keith Gibson, Valerie Goins, Nancy Barker, Bob Edens, Tom Kern, Glenda Davis, Hannah Speaks, George Bridwell and Larry Clonce. Commissioners who voted for Linkous were Danny Alvis, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Charles Housewright, Dawson Fields, Jeff Barrett, Mike Herrell, Donnie Talley, Charles Thacker, Rick Brewer and Raymond Jessee.
The commission is scheduled to next meet Dec. 21 and will again attempt to fill the vacancy. You can bet there will be a lot of politicking before that meeting, but the commission should begin a new year with a full membership.
If it comes down to another tie, it will be time for a coin toss.