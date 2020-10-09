When well-known Hawkins County resident Carl Bailey was arrested recently for allegedly receiving a foreign package containing thousands of doses of various steroids and other prescription drugs, police seized three vehicles, a motorcycle and a handgun from his home. When Kingsport police recently charged Stephen Todd Wright of Appalachia with bribery of a public servant as well as traffic charges, they applied for the seizure of his truck.
Why? Because they can. In the ranks it’s called “policing for profit” in taking possession of personal property, in some cases without even pursuing criminal charges under civil asset forfeiture laws.
And according to the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit libertarian public interest law firm, Tennessee has “appalling civil forfeiture laws. Law enforcement only needs to tie property to a crime by a preponderance of evidence in order to forfeit it.”
In August last year, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights wrote the state that its civil asset forfeiture laws are among the least protective of property owners in the nation. The state is one of only three that require a property owner to pay a cost bond in order to initiate the administrative process necessary to have wrongfully seized property returned.
The commission wrote that “in practice, a primary purpose of Tennessee’s civil forfeiture law is to augment local law enforcement budgets without the need to seek funding from a legislative body. Tennessee law permits law enforcement to keep 100 percent of cash, private property, and proceeds forfeited with minimal oversight as to how forfeited assets are used or spent,” a framework that “provides for perverse financial incentives and encourages abuse.”
In 2016 and 2017, Tennessee law was amended to require the collection and reporting of certain data regarding civil asset forfeiture in the state. But while the changes promoted additional transparency, the data “is unduly limited and devoid of sufficient demographic and geographic information. As a result, current reporting requirements are inadequate to inform Tennessee’s citizens as to how, when, where, and from whom private property is being seized and forfeited by law enforcement,” the commission wrote.
“Current reporting requirements also fail to provide adequate transparency regarding how forfeiture proceeds are used and accounted for by law enforcement and other public officials. There is abundant evidence that Tennessee’s civil asset forfeiture law does not adequately protect the rights of innocent property owners. The law’s reduced standard of proof, cash bond requirement, failure to provide a right to counsel even when basic needs are at risk, failure to provide a neutral and independent arbiter to preside over forfeiture proceedings, failure to provide meaningful judicial review, and failure to compensate innocent owners for successfully challenging wrongful property seizures all individually and collectively contribute to inadequate procedural protections.”
According to the commission, “civil asset forfeiture as practiced in Tennessee is disparately impacting poor and low-income individuals, immigrants, people of color and those without the means or ability to engage an attorney or contest the taking of their property.” The commission wrote that the state should “substantially reform” its forfeiture laws.
It is unacceptable that state law enforcement agencies take an average $15 million in cash and thousands of vehicles from residents annually, converting that property to their own purposes with little oversight. It leads to mistrust of law enforcement and undermines respect for private property and the rule of law.