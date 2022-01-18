Across the nation the slaughter of innocents by law enforcement officers continues, not by a weapon but as a result of high-speed pursuits.
Within the past week, an uninvolved motorist was killed in Rochester, New York, a passenger died in Quincy, Massachusetts, a woman was killed and two children injured in Houston, a woman and baby were killed in Indiana, one person died in Lumberton, North Carolina, another in Battle Creek, Iowa, and one in Kearney, Nebraska.
We can’t affect what happens in other states, but we will continue to focus on this subject so long as the Tennessee General Assembly continues to ignore it.
In Church Hill on Jan. 6, Brandon Cody Tucker, 31, was northbound on North Central Avenue with a Hawkins County sheriff’s deputy on his tail when he lost control and his vehicle collided with another. Tucker died in the crash. The other driver, a 66-year-old Church Hill resident going about his business, was injured.
Why was Tucker being pursued and the motoring public put at risk of injury or death? Because he had an outstanding warrant from last June when he failed to appear on a domestic assault charge. There is no justification whatsoever for a law enforcement officer to engage in a high-speed pursuit in such circumstances. Because of those actions, a life has been lost.
Tucker joins a growing list of at least 13,100 U.S. residents who died in police pursuits since 1979.
Also on that list is A. Grace Pearson, who graduated last year summa cum laude from East Tennessee State University with a degree in media and communications. She aspired to create films that would make a difference in the world and uplift diverse communities. But her 22 years of life were snatched from her in an instant Dec. 4 when her vehicle was struck from behind on West Market Street in Johnson City with sufficient speed to totally destroy it, and her with it.
She was yet another completely innocent victim, her vehicle struck by a car that lost control at high speed while being pursued on Johnson City streets. Tennessee state law allows police to exceed speed limits and ignore red lights in a chase provided they exercise due care. Yet, state law holds officers and the localities that employ them harmless for any injury or damages from any such pursuit.
These chases, which reach ridiculous speeds, put the officer, the offender and everyone in their path at high risk. They seem a holdover from another era but are increasing. Says Slate.com, “victims’ advocates and police reformers have repeatedly called for police departments to put an end to the car chase. And they have found that the nature of law enforcement in the U.S. — the patchwork of policies, the culture and attitudes within departments, the instinct to step in and protect the officers — have made it impossible to put a stop to these avoidable deaths.”
As the Washington Post data analysis shows, police chases are deadlier than tornadoes, lightning and hurricanes combined.
We can’t do much about the weather. But we certainly can about these out-of-control high-speed pursuits. We need a state law that bans all police chases unless it is known that a fleeing suspect poses an immediate risk of harm to another person.
The Tennessee General Assembly is now in session. Who among the Northeast Tennessee delegation will step up to save lives?