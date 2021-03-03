Among Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street’s responsibilities is to advise the county on minimizing liability. In that regard, he suggests that county commissioners not describe access to West Ridge High School as unsafe. Unless it is. And if it is, “... we need to do something about it,” he said.
It would not do for the county to fail to adequately address an unsafe situation it was aware of. Street told commissioners at their most recent meeting that, “If we’re not careful, we’re digging our own hole. We’re creating a problem that’s going to be hard to get out of.”
The question then becomes, is access to West Ridge High unsafe?
County Commissioner Todd Broughton said commissioners have a copy of a safety study that states that road improvements were not needed to facilitate construction of the new school. “This is not a safety issue,” said Broughton. Nonetheless, Broughton sponsored and the commission approved safety improvements.
“We’re even building this out, just to make things better,” Broughton said. “It’s just improvements to the road. It’s just to make things better. All we’re trying to do is make the traffic a little better.”
OK, let’s get this straight: Access to the new school has nothing to do with safety, but we do need to spend money to improve the access. And as we improve it, let’s not be saying it has anything to do with safety. Got it?
But that train has already left the station. For five years, the issue of safe access to West Ridge has been an ongoing issue. Last month the Sullivan County Commission voted down a proposal for construction of a new route to the school’s main entrance on two-lane Lynn Road. Some discussions by elected officials have included comments that inaction on construction of a new road is putting the safety, even the lives, of students, faculty and staff at risk.
Street said that after the Times News published an editorial on the road issue, he called the county’s highway commissioner and asked if the road was unsafe. “If it’s true, we need to realize and accept that,” Street said. “If it’s not, we need to quit saying it because we’re scaring the public, and if something goes wrong, they’re going to cram those words down our throat.”
Broughton’s resolution doesn’t call for a new road to be built to accommodate buses, which require wide turns. But it does give the commission’s approval to the county highway department’s proposed improvement plan for Lynn Road, which includes widening it to TDOT standards and installing banks, ditches and fences; repaving some areas; and installing center line markers, reflectors, speed signs and guardrails.
Will that make the road safe, or just safe enough? What if it’s not as safe as it can be?
Come on, county commissioners. Enough is enough. The school is built, whether you like it or not. It’s going to open, whether you like it or not. It is your sworn responsibility to provide safe access to the school. Do your jobs, already.