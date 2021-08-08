The 1,000 or so residents of Pound should take a lesson from Castlewood in neighboring Russell County, Virginia, and consider abolishing their failed system of government. In 1997, Castlewood voted out its town government with one resident saying at the time, “There is nothing that being a town will benefit me or my children in any way during our lifetimes.”
Such seems the case in Pound, where for years government has been a fiasco. The town is in tatters, its police force abolished, its water system taken over under a state ultimatum, and lawsuits are currently flying. And now, 31 people facing charges from the defunct police department will walk free because of government incompetence. That is an outrage.
Last August, allegations of embezzlement and cover-up were referred to the Virginia State Police. Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said he had asked the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations to review “allegations of wrongdoing within the town of Pound” after receiving several complaints from the public. Some of those allegations came out in public during a Town Council meeting when Mayor Stacey Carson accused council member Glenn Cantrell of investigating a possible felony by an unspecified former town employee.
In November, a packed town meeting was canceled after exceeding state pandemic limits with incensed residents complaining that “nothing is getting done,” “I’m just livid at this point; how does the town move forward?” and “It’s just one thing after another” including the lack of a budget and a squabble over the mayor not having keys to her office.
Last December, a petition called for the removal of the mayor alleging she was “neglecting her duties, misusing her office, and behaving in a manner that evinces her incompetence in the performance of her duties.” In January of this year, council member Glenn Cantrell was charged a second time in three months with an allegation of assault by the mayor.
In February, Councilman Phil Cantrell Jr., Town Manager Jane Bennett and Town Clerk Jessica Adams resigned in the midst of financial troubles for the town when, after a missed payment, a bank froze town accounts. Just one week into the search for a new town clerk, the interim clerk resigned.
On March 4, a $1.38 million lawsuit was filed by former town attorney and current town police officer Tim McAfee and his law partner Kristen McAfee, as well as council members Danny Stanley and Glenn Cantrell and resident Sharon Dean, against Mayor Stacey Carson, new council member Susan Downs-Freeman and the town. The suit claimed that Carson as mayor could not vote during a special called meeting to appoint an interim replacement for Cantrell. The suit also called for votes taken by the council to be declared void, including one relieving McAfee as town attorney and replacing him with Greg Baker, who also later resigned.
In April, four members of the police department resigned, and what started as a budget workshop became a detailed public unveiling by Town Manager Drew Mullins of how the town faced immediate pressure to deal with a deteriorating water and sewer system. Meanwhile, Slemp said he would seek a state attorney general’s opinion on issues surrounding the status of Pound’s police department and its records and evidence.
The council demanded that Police Chief Tony Baker, McAfee and other officers return their equipment, vehicles and all keys to the department. But Baker refused, calling the council’s vote “unlawful.” In May, the council removed the entire police department.
Dickenson County threatened legal action for a wastewater leak into the Pound River, and the town was forced to relinquish its water and sewer services after the Virginia attorney general presented the town with an ultimatum. Last month, after serving for only three months, Town Manager Mullins resigned. He said the town’s budget cuts from $2.3 million to $400,000 contributed to the decision.
What’s next? God only knows. Maybe Pound shouldn’t be a town anymore, but just a community within the county.