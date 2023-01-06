Fire Station no. 2

An artist’s rendering shows the proposed Kingsport Fire Station No. 2. The cost of the new facility is estimated at between $5 million and $7 million, according to Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd.

 Contributed

Public safety has been a priority for Kingsport, and it’s past time for another significant investment to protect city residents in the form of a new fire station. Replacing 80-year-old Fire Station No. 2 is fully justified.

Constructed in 1942, the station on Fort Henry Drive adjacent to the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew building is incapable of housing much of the Kingsport Fire Department’s modern equipment. There are problems with the old wiring and plumbing, the station is not ADA compliant, and the sleeping area is above the fire trucks, which increases the likelihood of carcinogens getting into firefighters’ quarters.

