Public safety has been a priority for Kingsport, and it’s past time for another significant investment to protect city residents in the form of a new fire station. Replacing 80-year-old Fire Station No. 2 is fully justified.
Constructed in 1942, the station on Fort Henry Drive adjacent to the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew building is incapable of housing much of the Kingsport Fire Department’s modern equipment. There are problems with the old wiring and plumbing, the station is not ADA compliant, and the sleeping area is above the fire trucks, which increases the likelihood of carcinogens getting into firefighters’ quarters.
There are no separate sleeping accommodations for men and women, and a 2016 architectural study found that the structure has major problems, to the point that renovation is impracticable. A new building is needed, and fortunately, there’s room for it right next door on city-owned property.
“It’s potentially shovel ready,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “Pull it off the shelf and we’re ready to go on this particular project. We are there,” he said during a recent presentation to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The cost is estimated at $5 million to $7 million, Boyd said. He added that fire officials hope to build a new administration building at the site, which would replace the current facility on Island Street and be more accessible to the public. It would be built in the green space between the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium at the old Legion Pool site, protecting the neighborhood’s ISO ratings and insurance rates.
The KFD was organized as a volunteer unit, and in 1917 when the city was incorporated, became a paid career department. It currently operates nine engine companies and a ladder company out of eight stations, 24 hours a day, and not just fighting fires. It responds immediately to various emergency situations including serious medical incidents, hazardous materials releases, wrecks and specialized rescue calls.
KFD was one of the first internationally accredited fire departments in the world, and this new station is needed so that it can retain that distinction.
All fire suppression personnel are certified by the Tennessee Commission on Firefighting Standards to the highest level available and are licensed by the state as paramedics or EMTs. All personnel in the fire marshal’s office are certified through the state fire marshal’s office.
The department has been responding to hazardous material incidents for more than 25 years. The Sullivan County Commission has adopted the KFD as the designated hazardous material team for the county.
KFD also maintains an honor guard.
City Manager Chris McCartt says the city will determine where the project fits in with a bond issue. The sooner, the better.